Sac State UNIQUE to host movie screening of ‘The Hate U Give’

Sacramento State’s UNIQUE Programs will be hosting a special film screening of social injustice movie “The Hate U Give” in the University Union Ballroom at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A post-screening discussion will be held at noon in the MLK Center Monday, giving an opportunity to students who are struggling to process some of the issues in the movie, according to Ajamu Lamumba, UNIQUE’s advisor.

“It is an excellent opportunity for us to work with another campus department to help address some of the emotions students may be feeling during these times,” Lamumba said.

“It is a movie that addresses some of the event of the day — innocent African American teen killed at the hands of the police while he was reaching for a hair brush, which the officers thought was a weapon,” Lamumba said. “The movie has a lot of themes we are living through here in Sacramento, with the Stephon Clark case.”

Clark was a 22-year-old black man who was shot and killed by Sacramento Police Department officers Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet in his grandmother’s backyard on Mar. 18, 2018.

Protests erupted in the streets of Sacramento from outrage. The protests continued a year later when Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced that no charges would be filed against the two police officers.

On one occasion, Sacramento shut down several streets, including a part of Folsom Boulevard which ended with 84 arrests. Charges were later dropped by the district attorney’s office.

The film is about a 16-year-old girl, Starr Carter, and her best friend, Khalil, from Garden Heights, a fictional place that Angie Thomas, the writer of the novel, created for her books.

Starr, played by Amandla Stenberg, attends the private school Williamson Prep, a predominantly white school.

Starr’s parents have her attend Williamson Prep instead of the high school in her community so she can attain the education they believe she deserves.

While Starr is trying to get through her adolescent life she lives two different lives — one at Williamson Prep and one in Garden Heights.

Garden Heights is a low-income neighborhood, but Starr’s parents keep the family there to have a sense of community and to serve as a reminder of where their family comes from.

One night on a drive while hanging out with her best friend Khalil, the pair get pulled over by the police. Starr and Khalil remain in the car until a police officer asks Khalil to get out of the car. One move changed their lives forever.

Starr witnesses her best friend, Khalil, get shot by a white police officer.

After this traumatic experience, Starr becomes more aware of the inequalities that occur within her community, inspiring her to make a change.

The film has a cast of prominent actors, including Regina Hall, Anthony Mackie and Common.

This will be the last film shown by UNIQUE Programs for the spring semester. The film is stands out from others showcased earlier in the year. Other films included “Aquaman” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”