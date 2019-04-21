SacStateSays: ‘How did you react after hearing about the death of Sac State student William Molina?’

How did you react after hearing about the death of Sac State student Will Molina following a pellet gun shot?

Sacramento State student William Molina died after being shot by a pellet gun at an off-campus gathering Friday morning at a house referred to by Pi Kappa Alpha members as “The Fratican.” Molina was 21 years old, from Folsom and set to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business next month.

Molina was a member of the university’s Pi Kappa Alpha chapter. The fraternity organized its annual fundraiser “Dunk a Pike” the following Wednesday, with all proceeds going to the Molina family. Students walking by weighed in with their thoughts on his death.

