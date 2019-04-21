#SacStateSays: ‘How did you react after hearing about the death of Sac State student William Molina?’
April 21, 2019
Filed under News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
How did you react after hearing about the death of Sac State student Will Molina following a pellet gun shot?
Sacramento State student William Molina died after being shot by a pellet gun at an off-campus gathering Friday morning at a house referred to by Pi Kappa Alpha members as “The Fratican.” Molina was 21 years old, from Folsom and set to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business next month.
Molina was a member of the university’s Pi Kappa Alpha chapter. The fraternity organized its annual fundraiser “Dunk a Pike” the following Wednesday, with all proceeds going to the Molina family. Students walking by weighed in with their thoughts on his death.
RELATED: Sac State student killed at ‘off-campus gathering,’ university says
I feel so sad for the family to have lost their son so tragically & so soon, especially when he was so close to graduating. There should definitely be some type of penalty against the fraternity or the member who aimed & shot the gun at Will. I am also upset that the fraternity had the audacity to host a “dunk tank” in order to raise money for the victim. There could have been several other things the frat could have done to raise money, but the dunk tank made it seem as if the boys didn’t take the situation seriously (especially in these specific circumstances & cause of death).