FROM THE ARCHIVES: Taco Bell kept off of Sac State’s campus in 1994

The prospect of a Taco Bell at Sacramento State sparked controversy in 1994, leading the campus to decide not to add the popular Mexican-inspired fast-food chain as a campus eatery.

Student activism ensued over Taco Bell’s advertising slogan at the time, when representatives of Movimiento Estudiantial Chicano de Aztla, also known as MEChA, complained to the CSUS Foundation.

According to MEChA, Taco Bell’s advertising slogan “Cross the Border,” was negative and promoted anti-immigration sentiment against Mexicans, Latinos and Chicanos.

Associated Student Inc. held a student forum bringing in over 100 students and faculty together to discuss the controversy in September of 1994.

The Sacramento State Foundation’s Board of Directors held a special meeting that October in the University Union, allowing the campus community to voice their concerns.

Executive director of the CSUS Foundation Edward Del Biaggio said the opinions were split in half as to whether or not Taco Bell should come to campus. The final decision, that a Taco Bell would not be added to campus, was made on November 4.

Now, students have varied opinions on the idea of having a Taco Bell on campus.

“I’m a little biased because I like Taco Bell. I think we need more healthy options though,” Sac State international relations major Amanda Murphy said. “I think they need to do a voting system and go with what the majority wants.”

Some wished Sac State would implement healthier options.

“The fact that we already have Burger King on campus and Panda Express, it’s already promoting bad health,” Sac State biology major Michelle Lor said. “We should be offered a healthier option.”

While healthy options are a concern for some, others are happy with the current options.

As he waited for his food from Gordito Burrito, mechanical engineering major Lazaro Lopez said that it wouldn’t matter to him if a Taco Bell was on campus.

“For me personally, it wouldn’t make a difference because I wouldn’t go to it,” Lopez said.

The State Hornet is celebrating its 70th anniversary with stories from our archives. Below is the original article by Vivian Dixon, published on Oct. 18, 1994.

Last chance for opinions on Taco Bell

The Sacramento State Foundation’s Board of Directors will hold a special meeting on Oct. 19 at 3:00 p.m. in the University Union Redwood Room to listen to comments from the campus community concerning whether or not Taco Bell should be on campus.



Edward Del Biaggio, executive director of the CSUS Foundation, said that a Taco Bell representative will be at the meeting, but will remain unidentified.



“This meeting is not for debating the issue,” said Del Biaggio. “The purpose of this meeting is for the board to listen to the issues of concern from the campus community first hand.”

Del Biaggio said the board will consider the opinions of the campus community and the financial responsibility associated with contracting with Taco Bell at its next board meeting on Nov. 4.



The Taco Bell controversy began when representatives of Movimiento Estudiantial Chicano de Azutla complained to the CSUS Foundation that it felt that Taco Bell’s advertising slogan “Cross the border,” is negative and promotes anti-immigration against Mexicans, Latinos and Chicanos.



Associated Students Inc. held a student forum which brought over 100 students and faculty together to discuss the Taco Bell controversy on Sept. 26. Del Biaggio said that the opinions were divided about 50-50 as to whether or not Taco Bell should come to campus.



“It is the opinion of the board that they hear directly from the campus community,” said Del Biaggio. This is the last opportunity for people to voice their opinions before the foundation makes a decision on Nov. 4.