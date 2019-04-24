The student news site of Sacramento State University
The State Hornet celebrates its 70th anniversary

Emily Rabasto - The State Hornet

Emily Rabasto - The State Hornet

Emily Rabasto - The State Hornet

The State Hornet celebrates its 70th anniversary

The State Hornet Staff

April 24, 2019

“We’ll tell the world.” Those four words were hand-drawn on the front page of the first issue of The State Hornet, then called the Sacramento State College Hornet Bulletin, published on Jan. 14, 1949. We’ve been on a mission to do that ever since.

Here are some of the most notable moments of the last 70 years at Sac State, as told through the lens of The State Hornet’s coverage.

Looking back at the Church of Scientology’s 1970s battle with The State Hornet

In 1978 the editor-in-chief of the State Hornet rejected an agreement over the agreement’s violation of journalism ethics.

Photo courtesy of SCIENTOLOGY MEDIA – CC BY-SA 2.0
MLK Jr., Cesar Chavez and more important speakers in Sac State’s history

Civil Rights leaders, activists and both of the Clintons have come to Sac State in the past to speak to students.

File Photo – The State Hornet
Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a speech about racial inequality in front of approximately
7,000 students at Sacramento State College, now named Sacramento State, on Oct. 16, 1967.

FBI requests tapes from State Hornet interview with Manson cult member 44 years ago

Staffers demand subpoena for Manson follower interview.

RICARDO THOMAS – Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library
Following the September 5, 1975 attempt on U.S. President Gerald Ford’s life by cultist Charles Manson Family member Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Secret Service agents rush President Ford towards the California State Capitol in Sacramento.

Student unrest over corruption and deaths shut down campus nearly 50 years ago

A 1970 student strike shut demanded the removal of military recruiters and the impeachment of President Richard Nixon in the wake of the Kent State Shootings and revelations of military involvement in Cambodia.

G.C. Freeman – The State Hornet

1957 Sac State student elections re-done after Hornet article

Student government elections at Sac State had to be run one more time after an investigatory article showed that poll workers failed to verify the eligibility of voters.

Jay Weldon – The State Hornet
HOW IT’S DONE – Norm Kempster, the editor of The Hornet, is shown casting his phony ballot in the senior class election Friday. Kempster was one of four staffers to vote illegally. The event has been rescheduled for today.

Before directing fame, Ryan Coogler was Sac State football standout

Before Black Panther and Creed director Ryan Coogler became a big name in Hollywood, he was a powerhouse for the Sac State football team.

Gage Skidmore – CC BY-SA 2.0
Ryan Coogler speaks at the 2017 San Diego Comic Con for film “Black Panther.” Coogler, an alumnus of Sac State, spoke to The State Hornet about his plans to film school at the University of Southern California in 2007.

Sac State baseball team’s trip to the 1988 College World Series

In 1988, Sac State baseball reached the finals of the Division II College World Series before falling in extra innings. The Hornets were led by 11 players who went on to be drafted including one who played for the Angels and Twins.

File photo from The State Hornet archives
Hometown support wasn’t enough to keep the Hornets baseball team from losing a 12-inning title game in May of 1987. It was the Hornets’ second series appearance in three years.

50 years of coed dorm living at Sac State

There are seven dormitories at Sac State and roughly 2,100 residents housed in coed halls. Roughly 50 years ago, Draper and Jenkins Halls were the first halls to turn into coed dorms.

File photo from the Archives
Draper Hall and Jenkins Hall were the first residential halls to turn coed in 1971. After a survey provided by the Residence Hall Association was taken, Sac State determined coed dorms would be allowed on campus.

Taco Bell kept off of Sac State’s campus in 1994

Sac State was close to getting a Taco Bell location on campus until students expressed their concerns over the immigration-based slogan of the chain at the time.

Brittney Delgado – The State Hornet
In 1994, a vote was taken by the Sacramento State Foundation’s Board of Directors on whether a Taco Bell should have been added to campus. Students of MEChA were against bringing the restaurant to campus, as in their defense, Taco Bell was promoting an anti-immigration slogan.

#SacStateSays: ‘How would you feel about a Taco Bell on campus?’

25 years ago a debate sparked about whether or not a Taco Bell restaurant should be opened on campus. We asked students if the university should follow through on the project that was ultimately dropped.

51 years since Jimi Hendrix hit the stage at Sac State

Many call him the greatest guitarist who ever lived. On Feb 4, 1968, Jimi Hendrix performed for a crowd of 3,000 in a basketball court at Sac State.

File photo scan courtesy of the Archives
Jimi Hendrix performed at Sac State on Feb. 4, 1968 in the men’s basketball gymnasium. He sold out a show and performed to a crowd of over 3,000 in a room that only fit 1,000.

EDITORIAL: Goodbye, print

Flag from The State Hornet archives

