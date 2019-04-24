Emily Rabasto - The State Hornet
The State Hornet celebrates its 70th anniversary
April 24, 2019
“We’ll tell the world.” Those four words were hand-drawn on the front page of the first issue of The State Hornet, then called the Sacramento State College Hornet Bulletin, published on Jan. 14, 1949. We’ve been on a mission to do that ever since.
Here are some of the most notable moments of the last 70 years at Sac State, as told through the lens of The State Hornet’s coverage.
Looking back at the Church of Scientology’s 1970s battle with The State Hornet
In 1978 the editor-in-chief of the State Hornet rejected an agreement over the agreement’s violation of journalism ethics.
MLK Jr., Cesar Chavez and more important speakers in Sac State’s history
Civil Rights leaders, activists and both of the Clintons have come to Sac State in the past to speak to students.
FBI requests tapes from State Hornet interview with Manson cult member 44 years ago
Staffers demand subpoena for Manson follower interview.
Student unrest over corruption and deaths shut down campus nearly 50 years ago
A 1970 student strike shut demanded the removal of military recruiters and the impeachment of President Richard Nixon in the wake of the Kent State Shootings and revelations of military involvement in Cambodia.
1957 Sac State student elections re-done after Hornet article
Student government elections at Sac State had to be run one more time after an investigatory article showed that poll workers failed to verify the eligibility of voters.
Before directing fame, Ryan Coogler was Sac State football standout
Before Black Panther and Creed director Ryan Coogler became a big name in Hollywood, he was a powerhouse for the Sac State football team.
Sac State baseball team’s trip to the 1988 College World Series
In 1988, Sac State baseball reached the finals of the Division II College World Series before falling in extra innings. The Hornets were led by 11 players who went on to be drafted including one who played for the Angels and Twins.
50 years of coed dorm living at Sac State
There are seven dormitories at Sac State and roughly 2,100 residents housed in coed halls. Roughly 50 years ago, Draper and Jenkins Halls were the first halls to turn into coed dorms.
Taco Bell kept off of Sac State’s campus in 1994
Sac State was close to getting a Taco Bell location on campus until students expressed their concerns over the immigration-based slogan of the chain at the time.
#SacStateSays: ‘How would you feel about a Taco Bell on campus?’
25 years ago a debate sparked about whether or not a Taco Bell restaurant should be opened on campus. We asked students if the university should follow through on the project that was ultimately dropped.
51 years since Jimi Hendrix hit the stage at Sac State
Many call him the greatest guitarist who ever lived. On Feb 4, 1968, Jimi Hendrix performed for a crowd of 3,000 in a basketball court at Sac State.
EDITORIAL: Goodbye, print
