Rapper Bryce Vine performs at Sac State in UNIQUE’s last concert of the semester

American rapper and singer-songwriter Bryce Vine headlined the last UNIQUE concert of the semester at Sacramento State on Thursday in the University Union Ballroom.

Rapper Soosh*e! was enthusiastic to be the opening guest upon his return to Sac State after a seven-year hiatus. Soosh*e! performed popular songs such as “My Year” and “Primetime Penny,” and added an unreleased song with artist BLACK’Aramii, who came out as a guest.

Soosh*e! and BLACK’Aramii celebrated the life of American rapper, Nipsey Hussle by playing his popular song “Last Time That I Checc’d” on stage. Soosh*e! and BLACK’Aramii also honored the loss of Isaiah Alexander, known as Sai Ali, a former student at Sac State who died of cancer, with a moment of silence.

BLACK’Aramii also performed his song “Royal House Party,” which he said he dedicated to people affected by the death of Stephon Clark and acts of injustice the committed by the Sacramento Police Department.

Fans were eager to watch Bryce Vine perform his two latest top hits, titled “Drew Barrymore” and “La La Land.”

“I expect it to be pretty chill, I’m mostly excited to listen to ‘Drew Barry[more],’” said kinesiology major Raquel Belarmino.

Communications major Sarah Sager said she was excited to listen to Bryce Vine’s newest hit “La La Land.

Bryce Vine was the final performer at the concert, and opened with his 2018 single “On the Ball.”

Bryce Vine got attendees off their feet while performing his hit song “La La Land” featuring rapper YG. Students gave each other piggyback rides to record Vine’s performance when the song began to play.

Vine performed other top songs from his EP “Night Circus” during the set, including “Nowhere Man,” “Private School” and “Bang Bang.”

Although Vine’s concert was not a sold-out show, the energy of the small crowd was enough to make the room vibrate. Fans waved their cell phone lights at the stage while Vine performed his single titled “Glamorama.”

“It was a little disappointing there wasn’t a large crowd to support the artist, but I liked the energy of the crowd,” said nursing major Nou Thao.

Vine ended the concert by performing two of his notable singles: “Guilty Pleasure” and “Sour Patch Kids” in which the crowd reacted by jumping in sync with him on stage.

“It was awesome. It was my first concert,” said communications major Zoie Kbir. “They kept it upbeat the whole time and the crowd was jammin’, it was really good.”

To close his hour-long performance, Vine thanked his DJ, DJ Lucky Dave, and wished students a safe night home.