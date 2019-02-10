Hornet gymnasts hit season high all-around against San Jose State

Sacramento State gymnastics scored a season high on Friday to defeat San Jose State with standout performances from freshman Shaye Mathias on uneven bars and sophomore Jordyn Brent leading on the floor and all-around.

Sac State secured a win with a narrow lead against San Jose State and won 192.600-192.500, a season high for the team.

Brent set a career high with an all-around score of 39.050, tipping the Hornets to victory with her leading performance on the floor, a career high of 9.875.

Another area Sac State led was on the bars, with Brent tying her career high of 9.850. Following up Brent’s score was sophomore Courtnee Marquez, also setting a career high with a score of 9.775.

“We’ve never hit bars like we did tonight,” said head coach Randy Solorio. “They’ve been training like this in the gym and now they proved they can do it in a meet. So bars, out of the night, was a highlight.”

Other notable highlights from Friday include sophomore Kendra Braida’s performance on the beam. She opened the rotation with a career high of 9.850, where her score remained in the lead until a final performance from Chelsey Andrada of San Jose State beat out her score by .05.

By the end of the night, Brent held three distinct titles from the leaderboard: bars, floor, and all-around, giving the Hornets the lead they needed to beat the Spartans final score of 192.500.

Jordyn Brent records a team high 9.675 on vault and Sac State scores a 47.625 on the first event. Here is Brent’s vault. @SacStGymnastics @SH_Sports @kissmajays pic.twitter.com/s0KS7jw1d2 — Thomas Frey (@ThomasFreyRP) February 9, 2019

“I’m just really happy I’ve been able to show what I’ve been doing at practice,” Brent said. “I’m proud of myself tonight. I know there are some events where I could definitely do better, but overall I’m proud of myself.”

Mathias said the team has been working hard all season for this moment.

Sac State freshman Shaye Mathias ties her career high all-around score of 38.250 after recording a 9.625 on floor @MathiasShaye @SacStGymnastics @SH_Sports pic.twitter.com/Uric40c1jf — Thomas Frey (@ThomasFreyRP) February 9, 2019

After starting out the season never going over 191 in the first three meets, the Hornets have now hit season high marks in consecutive weeks.

“We can only get better from here,” Mathias said. “We know that we’re good. We just need to keep improving and show everyone what we’ve really got.”

