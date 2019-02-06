The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Driverless shuttles named ‘Olli’ coming to Sac State

Electric shuttles are ‘cute,’ says campus admin

Olli+travels+down+Moraga+Way+during+it%27s+initial+testing+phase.+The+autonomous+vehicles+will+being+transporting+students+in+late+February.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Driverless shuttles named ‘Olli’ coming to Sac State

Olli travels down Moraga Way during it's initial testing phase. The autonomous vehicles will being transporting students in late February.

Olli travels down Moraga Way during it's initial testing phase. The autonomous vehicles will being transporting students in late February.

Claire Morgan - The State Hornet

Olli travels down Moraga Way during it's initial testing phase. The autonomous vehicles will being transporting students in late February.

Claire Morgan - The State Hornet

Claire Morgan - The State Hornet

Olli travels down Moraga Way during it's initial testing phase. The autonomous vehicles will being transporting students in late February.

Margherita Beale, Managing Editor
February 6, 2019
Filed under Campus, Featured, Instagram, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Soon, Sacramento State students and the community will have the opportunity to be shuttled through campus via two autonomous shuttles called Olli.

The electric shuttle, on loan from Local Motors, started testing its route on Moraga Way, the pathway between Amador Hall and Bay Laurel Way on Jan. 28. Once testing is complete, the shuttles will mimic the Herky Streetcar’s route.

According to Tony Lucas, senior director for Sac State’s University Transportation and Parking Services and Sac State alumnus, the shuttles are printed using 3D-technology and are sustainable, as they use batteries for power.

“I think our students are going to love it,” Lucas said. “For lack of a better word, it’s cute. It felt very safe to me. I can definitely see these things operating in a campus environment and serving our campus community. It feels like a natural fit.”

Story continues below tweet.


While the vehicle is driverless, Lucas said that steps will be taken to ensure there is an attendant on board at all times. The attendants will be ready to take over the vehicle if necessary.

An operating station will be available for safety and to answer any questions regarding autonomous vehicles.

Olli is fitted with a ramp and will be accessible to passengers with mobility limitations. The operating run times are scheduled to be throughout most of the working day, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m, beginning in mid-February

The two vehicles will not be operating at the same time, but will switch off based on battery usage.

“Not everyone is going to feel comfortable riding an autonomous vehicle so we’re going to continue operating the Herky Streetcar,” Lucas said.

Civil engineering students, particularly ones with interest in transportation engineering, will also be interviewing riders and doing survey work. For them, Lucas said, this will be a good opportunity to work with and study cutting-edge technology.

While Olli is capable of speeds up to 30 mph, Lucas said it will drive between 5 to 8 mph the speed of a fast walk as it will operate in mixed-use route, along with pedestrians, bicycles and service vehicles.

Story continues below video.

The shuttle will hold up to eight passengers and is scheduled to be on campus for 90 days during the spring semester. Lucas said the pilot project is key to finding out if this is a viable form of transportation for the university.

Sac State won the opportunity to use the electric shuttles in September through Local Motors’ Olli Fleet Challenge contest.

According to Lucas, the Sacramento Area Council of Governments Civic Labs will fund the $100,000 in-kind contribution. This is required in order for Sac State to accept the $400,000 award from Local Motors. Sac State and UTAPS will match about $10,000 required in order to accept the government funds from SACOG.

“I think this will be a successful pilot because it’s a nice fit,” Lucas said. “That’s what the pilot project is all about. To see if the campus community is receptive to AV technology.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Driverless shuttles named ‘Olli’ coming to Sac State

    Campus

    Q&A: Brittany Patterson, track and field athlete, still loves Takis

  • Driverless shuttles named ‘Olli’ coming to Sac State

    Campus

    EDITORIAL: Sac State needs renovation, not construction

  • Driverless shuttles named ‘Olli’ coming to Sac State

    Campus

    University Union’s Games Room set to reopen this semester

  • Driverless shuttles named ‘Olli’ coming to Sac State

    Campus

    Sac State gymnastics moving to newly-purchased $4.5 million facility

  • Driverless shuttles named ‘Olli’ coming to Sac State

    Campus

    Sac State’s next construction project: The WELL

  • Driverless shuttles named ‘Olli’ coming to Sac State

    Campus

    Project Rebound hosts screening of documentary ‘They Call Us Monsters’

  • Driverless shuttles named ‘Olli’ coming to Sac State

    Campus

    Art department renovations on hold again, students frustrated yet hopeful

  • Driverless shuttles named ‘Olli’ coming to Sac State

    Campus

    Best food for your buck at Sac State

  • Driverless shuttles named ‘Olli’ coming to Sac State

    Campus

    Plastic straws among other disposables banned at Sac State

  • Driverless shuttles named ‘Olli’ coming to Sac State

    Campus

    Former fraternity member denies anonymous hazing allegations against chapter

Navigate Right