Need a ride to class? Hop on the Herky Streetcar

The Herky Streetcar is Sacramento State’s newest addition to on-campus transportation shuttling students along Moraga Way Monday through Friday between Parking Structure V and Amador Hall.

The streetcar, a shuttle similar in appearance to a golf cart, runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday making three stops along the route, according to University Transportation and Parking Services.

Tony Lucas, UTAPS Senior Director of Transportation, said the shuttle can seat up to 23 students and has a wheelchair accessible ramp.

“We want to cater to students,” Lucas said.

Lucas said the Streetcar was made in the interest of students and is driven by students. Students present their One Card and can board the shuttle.

“I think it’s the best job on campus. It pays well and we’re always looking for drivers,” Lucas said.

Freddy Orozco, Coordinator of Parking and Shuttle Operations at UTAPS, said via email that the shuttle drivers must pass a drug test, driver’s training and have a driver’s license.

Student driver Eve Parker said that the streetcar doesn’t have enough drivers to operate all day but that the service is a benefit to students.

“This is the first time we’ve had this service, this semester, so I think it’s very useful, it helps a lot of people to get to their classes,” Parker said. “This campus can be kind of difficult especially if you’re in crutches or a wheelchair.”

Sac State student Jocelyn Maraviola said it takes her 10 to 12 minutes to walk to her classes near Tahoe Hall from Parking Structure V, but the streetcar reduces that time. She said she got to campus at 10:26 a.m. and made it to her 10:30 a.m. class on time with the help of the streetcar.

Lucas said he is working on getting another shuttle to extend the streetcar’s hours of operation. He said he wants to establish more routes from Lots 7, 8, 9 and 10 to campus.

Along with the Herky Streetcar, another change to campus this semester is the closure of Moraga Way.

The closure of Moraga Way to vehicles makes it safe and easy for pedestrians and bikes to get around campus, according to Lucas.

“It’s easier to walk without watching for cars”, said Lucas.

Lucas said the bike lane on J Street now extends to Moraga Way.

