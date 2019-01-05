The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Pitbull and Common to perform at fundraiser for wildfire reconstruction

The event is free to Sac State students and is a part of Gavin Newsom's inaguration

Back to Article
Back to Article

Pitbull and Common to perform at fundraiser for wildfire reconstruction

slgckgc - CC BY 2.0

slgckgc - CC BY 2.0

slgckgc - CC BY 2.0

Will Coburn, News editor
January 5, 2019
Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






California Rises is a fundraising concert for longterm fire recovery that is a part of California Governor-Elect Gavin Newsom’s inauguration.

Tickets for the event cost $25 for the general public, but are free for Sac State students with a special offer found here. The show runs from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m at the Golden 1 Center.

Performers will include Pitbull, Common, Betty Who, X Ambassadors, DJ Gusto and Cold Weather Sons.

Cold Weather Sons are a country duo from Paradise, California, the city that was destroyed during the 2018 wildfire. According to the band’s Spotify page, Cold Weather Sons has been raising money for the survivors with proceeds from their newest single “One of These Days.”

Nathaniel Smith, from Cold Weather Sons said he was impressed with how many people have stepped up to help the needs of the people of Paradise.

“It’s an honor to be able to share the song ‘One Of These Days,’ that myself and along with my friend Miykael wrote with so many people,” Smith said. “I hope the money we earn from it can meet many many needs.”

California Rises is part of of series of events hosted to celebrate the inauguration of California Governor-Elect Gavin Newsom, and is hosted in collaboration with the California Fire Foundation. According to the event page, the funds will be going to long term relief and reconstruction efforts.

Related Stories
Nearby Camp Fire prompts closures, other action from Sac State
Nearby Camp Fire prompts closures, other action from Sac State
Sac State organizations galvanize support for Camp Fire survivors
Sac State organizations galvanize support for Camp Fire survivors
Sac State extends deadlines as a result of campus closure
Sac State extends deadlines as a result of campus closure
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Pitbull and Common to perform at fundraiser for wildfire reconstruction

    Campus

    How does a government shutdown affect Sac State students?

  • Pitbull and Common to perform at fundraiser for wildfire reconstruction

    News

    In inauguration speech, Newsom calls for ‘woman’s right to choose’

  • Pitbull and Common to perform at fundraiser for wildfire reconstruction

    Campus

    Sac State study abroad program increases travel options

  • Pitbull and Common to perform at fundraiser for wildfire reconstruction

    Campus

    Email phishing scams sent to Sac State community

  • Pitbull and Common to perform at fundraiser for wildfire reconstruction

    Campus

    Sac State releases annual safety plan report

  • Pitbull and Common to perform at fundraiser for wildfire reconstruction

    Featured

    Sac State instructor remembered at pinning ceremony

  • Pitbull and Common to perform at fundraiser for wildfire reconstruction

    Featured

    President Nelsen’s spring address replaced with a town hall meeting

  • Pitbull and Common to perform at fundraiser for wildfire reconstruction

    Campus

    Sac State plans to offer new LGBTQ minor for students

  • Pitbull and Common to perform at fundraiser for wildfire reconstruction

    Campus

    Sac State continues to make campus security improvements

  • Pitbull and Common to perform at fundraiser for wildfire reconstruction

    Campus

    New law will require automated defibrillators in renovated buildings

Navigate Right