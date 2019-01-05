Pitbull and Common to perform at fundraiser for wildfire reconstruction

California Rises is a fundraising concert for longterm fire recovery that is a part of California Governor-Elect Gavin Newsom’s inauguration.

Tickets for the event cost $25 for the general public, but are free for Sac State students with a special offer found here. The show runs from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m at the Golden 1 Center.

Performers will include Pitbull, Common, Betty Who, X Ambassadors, DJ Gusto and Cold Weather Sons.

Cold Weather Sons are a country duo from Paradise, California, the city that was destroyed during the 2018 wildfire. According to the band’s Spotify page, Cold Weather Sons has been raising money for the survivors with proceeds from their newest single “One of These Days.”

Nathaniel Smith, from Cold Weather Sons said he was impressed with how many people have stepped up to help the needs of the people of Paradise.

“It’s an honor to be able to share the song ‘One Of These Days,’ that myself and along with my friend Miykael wrote with so many people,” Smith said. “I hope the money we earn from it can meet many many needs.”

California Rises is part of of series of events hosted to celebrate the inauguration of California Governor-Elect Gavin Newsom, and is hosted in collaboration with the California Fire Foundation. According to the event page, the funds will be going to long term relief and reconstruction efforts.