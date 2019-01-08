In inauguration speech, Newsom calls for ‘woman’s right to choose’
Gov. Newsom voices support for affordable healthcare, women’s rights
January 7, 2019
Filed under News
Gavin Newsom was sworn in as California’s 40th governor on Monday morning. In his inaugural speech, he addressed topics like wildfires, poverty, housing prices and women’s rights.
While talking about his push towards affordable healthcare, Newsom said, “And in California, we will always protect a woman’s right to choose.”
This year, Newsom may see Senate Bill 24 make its way on his desk. The legislation is a second attempt by Sen. Connie Leyva (D-Chino) that would require UC and CSU schools to provide abortion medication.
Following Newsom’s speech, Leyva tweeted, “Yes! Looking forward to working w/ Governor @GavinNewsom to protect ‘a woman’s right to choose’, which should clearly include a college student’s right to access medication abortion on campus. #SB24”
The Legislature reconvened today. SB 24 will be heard by the Committee on Rules.
