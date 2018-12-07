New campus medication abortion bill introduced

A bill looking to require abortion medication on California public university campuses is making its way to the state legislature for the second time.

Senate Bill 24 is nearly identical to Senate Bill 320 — which was vetoed by Gov. Jerry Brown in October.

Both bills were authored by Sen. Connie Leyva (D-Chino.) If passed, the legislation would require health centers on California State University and University of California campuses to provide abortion medication to students, starting in 2023.

If it’s one less step than going to the pharmacy, then why not,” said Sac State junior, Michelle Spremich. “I’m all for reproductive rights and so forth, so I think it’s great.”

Grants from private funding would be distributed to each campus to cover the costs of supplies, staff training and a 24-hour hotline for student patients, according to the bill’s text.

“Because the services required by this bill are widely available off campus, this bill is not necessary,” Brown said in his veto statement on SB 320.

Though both bills are similar, there are some differences. SB 24 states that it is looking to collect $10,290,000 in private funding for the grants, $690,000 more than what the original bill stated.

According to Leyva’s communication director Sergio Reyes, the extra funding would cover a billing specialist to assist with California’s public insurance programs and would cover the cost of additional research and reporting on abortion treatments.

The original bill also had one co-author, whereas SB 24 has eleven. Reyes said the added support comes from legislators who supported the original bill and want to see the new one pushed through.

The bill will be heard by the Committee on Rules when the legislature reconvenes in January.

