The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Hungry while voting? This organization will send pizza to your polling place.

Voting+center+at+Modoc+Hall+near+the+intersection+of+College+Town+Drive+and+State+University+Drive.+Pizza+to+the+Polls+will+deliver+pizzas+to+voting+locations+with+long+lines+Tuesday%2C+Nov.+6.+
Voting center at Modoc Hall near the intersection of College Town Drive and State University Drive. Pizza to the Polls will deliver pizzas to voting locations with long lines Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Voting center at Modoc Hall near the intersection of College Town Drive and State University Drive. Pizza to the Polls will deliver pizzas to voting locations with long lines Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Cory Jaynes - The State Hornet

Cory Jaynes - The State Hornet

Voting center at Modoc Hall near the intersection of College Town Drive and State University Drive. Pizza to the Polls will deliver pizzas to voting locations with long lines Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Storm Ray
November 5, 2018
Filed under Campus, Featured, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Pizza to the Polls is a nonprofit organization that delivers pizza directly to polling stations that Sacramento State students can take advantage of Monday and Tuesday.

The organization was founded in 2016 and has raised over $98,000 since their start up. Pizza to the Polls says itself that more than 2,368 pizzas have been delivered to polling places in cities across 24 states.

Eren Phillips, a Sac State communication studies major, said she thinks it’s a good way to get people to go to the polls.

“I think that’s actually a nice idea to keep people motivated, even though it is sort of an intrinsic motivation,” Phillips said. “Each vote makes a difference, so why not enjoy the wait?”

Students can get their pizza by visiting polls.pizza and entering the address of their polling station, along with a link to social media posts that proves that the lines are long.

Pizza to the Polls will receive the request, put in an order at the nearest pizzeria and have it delivered to the polling station, according to their website. The pizzas are paid for by donations from previous patrons, and the website keeps an open donation tab.

Sac State communication studies major Zach Holetz said he thinks it would encourage people to stick out the wait.

“I think it’s making the tediousness a little less tedious, and encouraging people to tough it out and participate,” Holetz said. “Anything that gets people to stay in line and vote is super important.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Hungry while voting? This organization will send pizza to your polling place.

    Campus

    Uber-owned JUMP Bikes extends services throughout Sacramento

  • Hungry while voting? This organization will send pizza to your polling place.

    Campus

    Sac State students showcase staggering steel stegosaurus

  • Hungry while voting? This organization will send pizza to your polling place.

    Campus

    Early morning vehicle break-in leads to police chase

  • Hungry while voting? This organization will send pizza to your polling place.

    Campus

    CSU web systems down for emergency maintenance

  • Hungry while voting? This organization will send pizza to your polling place.

    Campus

    California Endowment and student organizations host Black and Brown Voter Summit

  • Hungry while voting? This organization will send pizza to your polling place.

    Campus

    Genocide conference to bring international experts to Sac State

  • Hungry while voting? This organization will send pizza to your polling place.

    Campus

    Campus social media buzzes over rumored sex-traffickers

  • Hungry while voting? This organization will send pizza to your polling place.

    Campus

    Transgender CSU students still protected despite possible Title IX changes

  • Hungry while voting? This organization will send pizza to your polling place.

    Campus

    Transgender activist shares her story at Sac State’s One Book Day

  • Hungry while voting? This organization will send pizza to your polling place.

    Campus

    A transgender woman, activist, and superhero in one