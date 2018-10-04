The student news site of Sacramento State University

One woman arrested following 30 vehicle break-in at Sac State

Three other women are still at large, campus police say

Video surveillance shows the vehicle that four women drove when they were suspected to have broken into 30 cars at Sacramento State. The incident occurred in Lot 10 Monday, Oct. 1 between 3:25 and 3:45 a.m., according to a crime alert.

Adria Watson, News editor
October 4, 2018
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, Crime, Featured, News

One woman was arrested Tuesday in connection to the 30 vehicle break-ins at Sacramento State that occurred Monday morning, according to a crime alert sent by campus police.

Cherridy Colter, 18, was arrested on charges connected to the thefts and for an outstanding warrant, according to the alert. Campus police said she was arrested when they located and stopped the olive-green jeep that was identified in a surveillance video taken Monday.

Colter was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on Tuesday. She was released the same day, according to Sacramento County inmate information logs.

RELATED: 30 vehicles broken into early Monday at Sac State

Campus police said they are still looking for additional suspects involved in Monday morning’s vehicle window smash thefts.

Witnesses and other individuals who may have information about the incident are encouraged to contact the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers tip line at (916) 443-HELP or the Sac State Police Department at (916) 278-6000.

