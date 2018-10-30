30 vehicles broken into early Monday at Sac State

Sacramento State Police are looking for four female suspects involved in a series of vehicle window smash thefts that occurred early Monday morning, according to a crime alert.

Sac State Police Chief Mark Iwasa said the department discovered that “exactly 30 cars were broken into” in Lot 10 after receiving a call around 3:40 a.m. from an officer patrolling a nearby parking structure.

Iwasa said while an officer was patrolling Parking Structure III, they heard an alarm go off in Lot 10. Upon arrival, the officer discovered that a car had been broken into.

The department has identified four suspects: two black women in their 20s, one with with long black hair in a straight braid and wearing a white or light colored sweatshirt and dark colored pants, the other with long red or orange colored hair and wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants with a thick white vertical stripe on the outside leg.

Police have described the other two suspects as two women in their 20s, one with medium-length light colored hair and wearing a black t-shirt under denim short overalls, the other with her hair covered and wearing a tan-colored sweatshirt or jacket, dark pants.

After police searched to see if the suspects were still at the scene, officers proceeded to do a walk around where they found that more than one car was broken into, Iwasa said.

Iwasa added that the incident “went from the campus to the city to the county” after the department received calls from people in the community about cars being broken into past the campus to La Riviera Drive and between Watt and Howe Avenue.

According to the crime alert, video surveillance showed the suspects driving an olive green 2016-18 Jeep Compass or Jeep Cherokee.

Sac State Police Department encourages any witnesses who have any information about the incident to contact them at (916) 278-6000.