The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

30 vehicles broken into early Monday at Sac State

Four suspects have been identified and being sought after, police say

Video+surveillance+shows+the+vehicle+that+four+women+drove+when+they+were+suspected+to+have+broken+into+30+cars+at+Sacramento+State.+The+incident+occurred+in+Lot+10+Monday%2C+Oct.+1+between+3%3A25+and+3%3A45+a.m.%2C+according+to+a+crime+alert.
Video surveillance shows the vehicle that four women drove when they were suspected to have broken into 30 cars at Sacramento State. The incident occurred in Lot 10 Monday, Oct. 1 between 3:25 and 3:45 a.m., according to a crime alert.

Video surveillance shows the vehicle that four women drove when they were suspected to have broken into 30 cars at Sacramento State. The incident occurred in Lot 10 Monday, Oct. 1 between 3:25 and 3:45 a.m., according to a crime alert.

Sacramento State Police Department

Sacramento State Police Department

Video surveillance shows the vehicle that four women drove when they were suspected to have broken into 30 cars at Sacramento State. The incident occurred in Lot 10 Monday, Oct. 1 between 3:25 and 3:45 a.m., according to a crime alert.

Adria Watson, News Editor
October 1, 2018
Filed under Breaking News, Crime, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Sacramento State Police are looking for four female suspects involved in a series of vehicle window smash thefts that occurred early Monday morning, according to a crime alert.

Sac State Police Chief Mark Iwasa said the department discovered that “exactly 30 cars were broken into” in Lot 10 after receiving a call around 3:40 a.m. from an officer patrolling a nearby parking structure.

Iwasa said while an officer was patrolling Parking Structure III, they heard an alarm go off in Lot 10. Upon arrival, the officer discovered that a car had been broken into.

The department has identified four suspects: two black women in their 20s, one with with long black hair in a straight braid and wearing a white or light colored sweatshirt and dark colored pants, the other with long red or orange colored hair and wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants with a thick white vertical stripe on the outside leg.

Police have described the other two suspects as two women in their 20s, one with medium-length light colored hair and wearing a black t-shirt under denim short overalls, the other with her hair covered and wearing a tan-colored sweatshirt or jacket, dark pants.

After police searched to see if the suspects were still at the scene, officers proceeded to do a walk around where they found that more than one car was broken into, Iwasa said.

Iwasa added that the incident “went from the campus to the city to the county” after the department received calls from people in the community about cars being broken into past the campus to La Riviera Drive and between Watt and Howe Avenue.

According to the crime alert, video surveillance showed the suspects driving an olive green 2016-18 Jeep Compass or Jeep Cherokee.

Sac State Police Department encourages any witnesses who have any information about the incident to contact them at (916) 278-6000.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • 30 vehicles broken into early Monday at Sac State

    Crime

    Sacramento man arrested Sept. 19 after shooting at Stingers

  • 30 vehicles broken into early Monday at Sac State

    Breaking News

    Student sexually assaulted at American River Courtyard

  • 30 vehicles broken into early Monday at Sac State

    Breaking News

    Update: Suspect arrested in Sac State smash and grab thefts, police say

  • 30 vehicles broken into early Monday at Sac State

    Breaking News

    Sheriff’s deputy killed in Rancho Cordova shooting attended Sac State

  • 30 vehicles broken into early Monday at Sac State

    Breaking News

    Crash victim identified as Sac State student through social media

  • 30 vehicles broken into early Monday at Sac State

    Breaking News

    Sac State smash and grab suspects still at large

  • 30 vehicles broken into early Monday at Sac State

    Breaking News

    Large tree branch falls on woman at Sac State

  • 30 vehicles broken into early Monday at Sac State

    Breaking News

    Phishing email compromises more than 600 accounts, Sac State says

  • 30 vehicles broken into early Monday at Sac State

    Breaking News

    Man drives stolen CHP car to Sac State, police say

  • 30 vehicles broken into early Monday at Sac State

    Breaking News

    Driver arrested for DUI on campus in final week of instruction