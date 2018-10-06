Dorm resident runs from attempted armed robbery

Two men attempted to rob a man at Sacramento State Friday at 9:47 p.m. across State University Drive from Sequoia Hall, according to the Sacramento State Police Department.

Police did not confirm that the victim of the robbery was a Sac State student in the crime alert sent out to students, but said that he was returning to the residence halls from The WELL.

According to the crime alert, the man was riding his scooter when he was approached by the two suspects. The first suspect, white or Hispanic male in his 20s, pulled out a knife and “yelled at the victim to give up his valuables.” The victim then abandoned his scooter and ran to call police.

The suspects were not found in a search in the area by police, according to the crime alert. The first suspect is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 150 pounds and wearing a dark hoodie and khaki pants. The second suspect is described as a black male also in his 20s, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 200 pounds and wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans.

Sac State Chief of Police Mark Iwasa was unavailable to comment on additional information about the attack.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery or the suspects is asked to call the Sacramento State Police Department at (916) 278-6000.