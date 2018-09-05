Sac State Chemistry Department faces loss after professor dies unexpectedly
The Sacramento State Chemistry Department learned Tuesday that one of their longtime colleagues died unexpectedly.
When chemistry professor Patrick Sparks, 71, did not show up to his CHEM 1B class Tuesday, a few members from the chemistry department said they decided to stop by his home. According to Department Chair Roy Dixon, it was then that they discovered that Sparks had died.
“I don’t know much of the details. Someone went by his house to check on him and that’s how we found out,” Dixon said, adding that he and another faculty member then had to inform students from Sparks’s class about what happened.
Sparks has worked at Sac State since 1989 and his death over the weekend shocked his colleagues. Those who have worked with him said he is most known for his easy going personality and will be missed.
“He was one of those people who would honestly give the shirt off his back to you,” said chemistry Stockroom Supervisor Barbara Coulombe. “He was a wonderful man and way too young for this.”
He was a great and sweet old man. I had a lot of fun being a student last spring semester having him for both lecture and lab. I would always talk chemistry and joke with him during and after class. I saw him literally the thursday before this happening and I didn’t get a chance to tell him how much appreciation it was to be a student in his class. I know he is in a better place. We will miss you. Thank you for everything you taught the students, staff and myself. Thank you.
Patrick Sparks was just the kindest, sweetest person who loved working with students and spent much time thinking about how to best help them learn. He will be greatly missed by his colleagues and the students who knew him.
Dr. Sparks was a kind, patient & caring man. His smile would light up the room. He really cared about his students success & was always ready to help. I had the honor of meeting Dr. Sparks, while working as a student assistant in the Chemistry Department for 2 years. We always had great conversations & he was very respectable. We both loved to smile. My heart is broken & I feel for the Chemistry Department, as they have loss one of the best professors & colleagues to ever walk the halls of CSUS. R.I.P, Dr Sprks. You are loved & missed.
I am so sorry to hear this news. I completed my BS and MS in Chemistry at CSUS. Patrick Sparks’ smile, effortless humor and happiness were always such a welcome part of my days in Sequoia. We are all lucky to have known him.