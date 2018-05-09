The student news site of Sacramento State University

Bento Box voted 2018 ‘Best restaurant near campus’ at Sac State

The Asian-fusion restaurant has three locations near campus

Bento Box has a location on 65th Street that is within walking distance of Sacramento State. Bento Box was voted ‘Best Restaurant Near Campus’ by readers of The State Hornet for the second year in a row.

Jose Gaglianone - The State Hornet

Jose Gaglianone
May 9, 2018
Filed under Best of Sac State, Culture, Food

For the second year in a row, Asian-fusion restaurant Bento Box was voted by the readers of The State Hornet as the best restaurant near campus.

Bento Box beat other nominees including Sellands, Dos Coyotes Border Cafe, Fahrenheit 250, Mimosa House, and Bacon and Butter.

The owner of Bento Box, Jonathan Kim, said he opened up the restaurant because he enjoys cooking. Kim said he opened up the Fair Oaks Boulevard location about 12 years ago and has since expanded with two other locations on 65th Street and 16th Street.

At Bento Box, customers can choose from options including a bento box, ramen, salad, sushi, tempura, sashimi, and a Korean dish called Bi Bim Bap.

According to Kim, the most popular dishes on the menu are the teriyaki plates and the sushi rolls, which are 50 percent off all day.

Kim said the 65th Street and Fair Oaks Boulevard locations offer Sac State students with a valid OneCard a 10 percent discount on full-price menu items.

Ysabel Garcia, a senior criminal justice major, said she likes going to Bento Box because it is close to where she lives and the sushi is half off. Garcia’s favorite thing to eat at Bento Box is the Cali-Fry Roll.

“For one, I like the California Roll, and two anything fried is pretty good,” Garcia said.      

Bento Box is usually open late.

The Fair Oaks Boulevard location is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Bento Box on 65th Street is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The 16th Street location is open 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.   

