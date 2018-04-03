Sac State student organizes protest in response to Stephon Clark shooting

UPDATE: April 3 at 10:35 a.m. — This story has been updated to reflect that the protesters plan to move the demonstration to Sacramento City Hall by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

In response to the police shooting of Stephon Clark on March 18, Sacramento State senior Monica Linhthasack said she is organizing a protest that will start on campus at 3 p.m. on April 3 and move off campus.

Linhthasack, a sociology major, said she was tired of watching social injustices go on in the country and wants students to take action.

“We aren’t going to allow that here in California as students,” Linhthasack said.

On March 27, Linhthasack recruited students and said 32 people signed up. The Black Student Union got on board as well.

On March 29, she brought posters and markers to the campus quad to make posters for students looking to attend the event.

The flier that Linhthasack made states that the event is to ‘Demand justice for Stephon Clark!’

Linhthasack said that this protest will provide a platform for students so that their voices can be heard.

“Students want to have a voice but they don’t always have the outlet or the event to do it,” Linhthasack said. “I want to attack the social problems of today and now is the time.

“If we are doing movements we want to follow the case closely to make sure we are going to get justice for the family.”

Uriah “King” Glass, the vice president of the Black Student Union, said that the protest will move to Sacramento City Hall by 5 p.m., with protesters getting there by car or public transit.

Additional reporting by John Ferrannini