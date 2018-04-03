The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Sac State student organizes protest in response to Stephon Clark shooting

Sacramento+State+students+Monica+Linhthasack+%28closest%29+and+Vanessa+Trejo+creating+posters+on+Thursday+March+29+in+preparation+for+the+event+Linhthasack+organized+that+will+take+place+on+April+3.+Linhthasack%27s+goal+is+%22demanding+justice+for+Stephon+Clark.%22
Sacramento State students Monica Linhthasack (closest) and Vanessa Trejo creating posters on Thursday March 29 in preparation for the event Linhthasack organized that will take place on April 3. Linhthasack's goal is

Sacramento State students Monica Linhthasack (closest) and Vanessa Trejo creating posters on Thursday March 29 in preparation for the event Linhthasack organized that will take place on April 3. Linhthasack's goal is "demanding justice for Stephon Clark."

Dominique Walker - The State Hornet

Dominique Walker - The State Hornet

Sacramento State students Monica Linhthasack (closest) and Vanessa Trejo creating posters on Thursday March 29 in preparation for the event Linhthasack organized that will take place on April 3. Linhthasack's goal is "demanding justice for Stephon Clark."

Dominique Walker
April 3, 2018
Filed under Featured, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






UPDATE: April 3 at 10:35 a.m. — This story has been updated to reflect that the protesters plan to move the demonstration to Sacramento City Hall by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

In response to the police shooting of Stephon Clark on March 18, Sacramento State senior Monica Linhthasack said she is organizing a protest that will start on campus at 3 p.m. on April 3 and move off campus.

Linhthasack, a sociology major, said she was tired of watching social injustices go on in the country and wants students to take action.

“We aren’t going to allow that here in California as students,” Linhthasack said.

   RELATED: Protest over Stephon Clark shooting closes Golden 1 Center for the second time in a week

On March 27, Linhthasack recruited students and said 32 people signed up. The Black Student Union got on board as well.

On March 29, she brought posters and markers to the campus quad to make posters for students looking to attend the event.

Story continues below

Slideshow • 3 Photos
Dominique Walker - The State Hornet

Poster created by Sacramento State senior Monica Linhthasack that says, "Break the Chains of Injustice." Linhthasack organized the event and her goal is "demanding justice for Stephon Clark."

The flier that Linhthasack made states that the event is to ‘Demand justice for Stephon Clark!’

Linhthasack said that this protest will provide a platform for students so that their voices can be heard.

“Students want to have a voice but they don’t always have the outlet or the event to do it,” Linhthasack said. “I want to attack the social problems of today and now is the time.

    RELATED: VIDEO: Woman hit by Sheriff’s Department vehicle at vigil for Stephon Clark

“If we are doing movements we want to follow the case closely to make sure we are going to get justice for the family.”

Uriah “King” Glass, the vice president of the Black Student Union, said that the protest will move to Sacramento City Hall by 5 p.m., with protesters getting there by car or public transit.

Additional reporting by John Ferrannini

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Sac State student organizes protest in response to Stephon Clark shooting

    Featured

    BREAKING: Woman hit by Sheriff’s Department vehicle at vigil for Stephon Clark

  • Sac State student organizes protest in response to Stephon Clark shooting

    Featured

    Stephon Clark autopsy shows 6 gunshot wounds to the back

  • Sac State student organizes protest in response to Stephon Clark shooting

    Featured

    Rev. Al Sharpton delivers eulogy at funeral of Stephon Clark

  • Sac State student organizes protest in response to Stephon Clark shooting

    Featured

    OPINION: Broken promise should mean a refund for Ramona Lot parkers

  • Sac State student organizes protest in response to Stephon Clark shooting

    Culture

    5 spring makeup trends spreading on campus

  • Sac State student organizes protest in response to Stephon Clark shooting

    Featured

    Protest over Stephon Clark shooting closes Golden 1 Center for the second time in a week

  • Sac State student organizes protest in response to Stephon Clark shooting

    Featured

    Students, faculty to protest for CSU funding increase

  • Sac State student organizes protest in response to Stephon Clark shooting

    Featured

    Senior out for redemption in the pitching circle

  • Sac State student organizes protest in response to Stephon Clark shooting

    Featured

    Trio of Sac State gymnasts qualify for NCAA Regional

  • Sac State student organizes protest in response to Stephon Clark shooting

    Featured

    GALLERY: Protests over police shooting of Stephon Clark continue for second straight day