VIDEO: Woman hit by Sheriff’s Department vehicle at vigil for Stephon Clark

61-year-old Wanda Cleveland was struck by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department vehicle at a vigil for Stephon Clark on March 31 after the deputy, who had been repeating “back away from my vehicle,” started driving, knocking Cleveland to the curb. She landed on her hip and shoulder and hit her head.

Cleveland couldn’t move her head and she has a prior medical condition, according to Cleveland’s friend Ava Nadal, who witnessed the incident. Cleveland was transported to the hospital.

In a statement released early Sunday, the Sheriff’s Department said Cleveland sustained “minor injuries.”

