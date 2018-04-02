The student news site of Sacramento State University

VIDEO: Woman hit by Sheriff’s Department vehicle at vigil for Stephon Clark

April 2, 2018

61-year-old Wanda Cleveland was struck by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department vehicle at a vigil for Stephon Clark on March 31 after the deputy, who had been repeating “back away from my vehicle,” started driving, knocking Cleveland to the curb. She landed on her hip and shoulder and hit her head.

RELATED: BREAKING: Woman hit by Sheriff’s Department vehicle at vigil for Stephon Clark

Cleveland couldn’t move her head and she has a prior medical condition, according to Cleveland’s friend Ava Nadal, who witnessed the incident. Cleveland was transported to the hospital.

In a statement released early Sunday, the Sheriff’s Department said Cleveland sustained “minor injuries.”

RELATED: Rev. Al Sharpton delivers eulogy at funeral of Stephon Clark

VIDEO: 6 women recognized for influence, accomplishments at ceremony
VIDEO: Sac State students among anti-gun demonstrators
VIDEO: 3 major violations required second health inspection at The Servery
Nolan Jolly – Student stories of the California housing crisis
Regina Montoya – Student stories of the California housing crisis
