The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Filed under Featured, News

Protest over Stephon Clark shooting closes Golden 1 Center for the second time in a week

Nicholas KoenekeMarch 28, 2018Leave a Comment

Protesters+clash+outside+of+the+Golden+1+Center+before+the+Sacramento+Kings+hosted+the+Dallas+Mavericks+on+March+27%2C+2018.
Protesters clash outside of the Golden 1 Center before the Sacramento Kings hosted the Dallas Mavericks on March 27, 2018.

Protesters clash outside of the Golden 1 Center before the Sacramento Kings hosted the Dallas Mavericks on March 27, 2018.

Nicholas Koeneke - The State Hornet

Nicholas Koeneke - The State Hornet

Protesters clash outside of the Golden 1 Center before the Sacramento Kings hosted the Dallas Mavericks on March 27, 2018.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday night and voiced their displeasure over the shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, by Sacramento police.

The crowd, gathered outside the arena entrances before a Sacramento Kings game, chanted ‘Stephon Clark’ and ‘join us or go home,’ blocking fans and employees from entering the game against the Dallas Mavericks.

“We are not against the Kings or the NBA,” said Sacramento State student and protester Manushi Weerasinghe. “We are trying to get people to understand and question why are we sitting here watching a game when something bigger is happening.”

This is the second demonstration to occur that resulted in the disruption of fans attending Kings games in the past week.

“We want the public to understand why they are being inconvenienced and disrupted,” Weerasinghe said. “It’s because Stephon Clark won’t ever again be able to attend a Kings game.”

Slideshow • 3 Photos
Nicholas Koeneke - The State Hornet

Two protesters conducted a peaceful discussion on the events that have transpired outside of the Golden 1 Center before the Sacramento Kings hosted the Dallas Mavericks on March 27, 2018.

Protests have been staged throughout the city in the past week, including one at City Hall and two that blocked a freeway exit.

RELATED: GALLERY: Protests over police shooting of Stephon Clark continue for second straight day

A Sacramento City Council meeting occurred today before and during the Kings game which featured comments from citizens and Stephon’s brother Stevante.

The meeting was an opportunity for the public to have an open dialogue with the council and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, but it ended early after Steinberg cited safety concerns.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Featured

Students, faculty to protest for CSU funding increase
Students, faculty to protest for CSU funding increase
Senior out for redemption in the pitching circle
Senior out for redemption in the pitching circle
Trio of Sac State gymnasts qualify for NCAA Regional
Trio of Sac State gymnasts qualify for NCAA Regional
GALLERY: Protests over police shooting of Stephon Clark continue for second straight day
GALLERY: Protests over police shooting of Stephon Clark continue for second straight day
Parking Structure V completion delayed again with contract expiring April 5
Parking Structure V completion delayed again with contract expiring April 5

Other stories filed under News

Students, faculty to protest for CSU funding increase
Students, faculty to protest for CSU funding increase
BREAKING: Sexual battery reported at Parking Structure I
BREAKING: Sexual battery reported at Parking Structure I
Some call for Sac State to cancel banquet honoring Sacramento Chief of Police
Some call for Sac State to cancel banquet honoring Sacramento Chief of Police
GALLERY: Protests over police shooting of Stephon Clark continue for second straight day
GALLERY: Protests over police shooting of Stephon Clark continue for second straight day
Parking Structure V completion delayed again with contract expiring April 5
Parking Structure V completion delayed again with contract expiring April 5
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Protest over Stephon Clark shooting closes Golden 1 Center for the second time in a week

    Featured

    Students, faculty to protest for CSU funding increase

  • Protest over Stephon Clark shooting closes Golden 1 Center for the second time in a week

    Featured

    Senior out for redemption in the pitching circle

  • Protest over Stephon Clark shooting closes Golden 1 Center for the second time in a week

    Featured

    Trio of Sac State gymnasts qualify for NCAA Regional

  • Protest over Stephon Clark shooting closes Golden 1 Center for the second time in a week

    Featured

    GALLERY: Protests over police shooting of Stephon Clark continue for second straight day

  • Protest over Stephon Clark shooting closes Golden 1 Center for the second time in a week

    Featured

    Parking Structure V completion delayed again with contract expiring April 5

  • Protest over Stephon Clark shooting closes Golden 1 Center for the second time in a week

    Featured

    Softball team completes 4-game sweep in NorCal Challenge

  • Protest over Stephon Clark shooting closes Golden 1 Center for the second time in a week

    Culture

    6 women recognized for influence, accomplishments at ceremony

  • Protest over Stephon Clark shooting closes Golden 1 Center for the second time in a week

    Culture

    10 Binge-worthy shows to watch over spring break

  • Protest over Stephon Clark shooting closes Golden 1 Center for the second time in a week

    Featured

    All 6 seniors have nights to remember in final gymnastics home meet

  • Protest over Stephon Clark shooting closes Golden 1 Center for the second time in a week

    Culture

    12 Ways to enjoy spring break without going spring broke