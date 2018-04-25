The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Potential East Area Rapist suspect graduated from Sac State with criminal justice degree

Authorities+would+not+immediately+confirm+that+DeAngelo+is+the+East+Area+Rapist+suspect%2C+but+said+a+noon+press+conference+would+provide+more+information.
Authorities would not immediately confirm that DeAngelo is the East Area Rapist suspect, but said a noon press conference would provide more information.

Authorities would not immediately confirm that DeAngelo is the East Area Rapist suspect, but said a noon press conference would provide more information.

Photo courtesy of the FBI

Photo courtesy of the FBI

Authorities would not immediately confirm that DeAngelo is the East Area Rapist suspect, but said a noon press conference would provide more information.

Barbara Harvey, Editor-in-chief
April 25, 2018
Filed under Featured, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Sacramento State Registrar’s Office confirmed Wednesday that the suspect in the decades-old East Area Rapist case once attended the University.

Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, was arrested at his home in Citrus Heights at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Sacramento Bee reported Wednesday that FBI agents and law enforcement from Sacramento County and Southern California had cordoned off a home in Citrus Heights where DeAngelo has lived for at least two decades. Authorities later said they used DNA evidence to connect DeAngelo to the case.

DeAngelo graduated from Sacramento State with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in the spring of 1972, according to the Registrar. His transcripts revealed that he attended Sac State starting in the spring of 1971, after transferring from Sierra College, where he majored in “police science.”

His transcripts also indicated military service. The Registrar’s Office said that it appeared DeAngelo was a recipient of several commendations, including a Bronze Star and a Vietnam Service Medal.

The East Area Rapist is suspected of killing at least 12 people and raping more than 45 from 1976 to 1986. The crimes centered around the suburban neighborhoods of Sacramento.

DeAngelo was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail early Wednesday on a Ventura County Sheriff’s Department warrant for two counts of murder. He is being held without bail.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Potential East Area Rapist suspect graduated from Sac State with criminal justice degree

    BESTOF

    Vote: Best of Sac State 2018

  • Potential East Area Rapist suspect graduated from Sac State with criminal justice degree

    Featured

    BREAKING: Audit of CSU finds health and safety oversight inadequate

  • Potential East Area Rapist suspect graduated from Sac State with criminal justice degree

    Featured

    Sac State students, professor developing anti-HIV agents

  • Potential East Area Rapist suspect graduated from Sac State with criminal justice degree

    Breaking News

    Sac State tennis program placed on 3-year probation following NCAA violations

  • Potential East Area Rapist suspect graduated from Sac State with criminal justice degree

    Featured

    BREAKING: CSU will not raise tuition for 2018-2019 year

  • Potential East Area Rapist suspect graduated from Sac State with criminal justice degree

    Campus

    Sleep, study, or socialize — as long as you’re doing it in a hammock

  • Potential East Area Rapist suspect graduated from Sac State with criminal justice degree

    Featured

    Assembly bill looks to amend California travel ban

  • Potential East Area Rapist suspect graduated from Sac State with criminal justice degree

    Campus

    Sac State’s feminine hygiene product shortfall

  • Potential East Area Rapist suspect graduated from Sac State with criminal justice degree

    Featured

    Ghanaian president invited to Sac State, despite country’s human rights record

  • Potential East Area Rapist suspect graduated from Sac State with criminal justice degree

    Featured

    Presidential ticket goes unchallenged in the ASI elections