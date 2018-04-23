The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Men’s tennis team fails to make postseason after crucial losses

Sacramento+State+junior+Dominic+Miller+returns+the+ball+back+to+his+teammate+at+the+Sacramento+State+Courts+on+Wednesday%2C+April+18%2C+2018.+The+Hornets+failed+to+qualify+for+the+Big+Sky+Conference+Tournament+starting+on+Thursday+after+two+straight+losses+over+the+weekend.
Sacramento State junior Dominic Miller returns the ball back to his teammate at the Sacramento State Courts on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The Hornets failed to qualify for the Big Sky Conference Tournament starting on Thursday after two straight losses over the weekend.

Sacramento State junior Dominic Miller returns the ball back to his teammate at the Sacramento State Courts on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The Hornets failed to qualify for the Big Sky Conference Tournament starting on Thursday after two straight losses over the weekend.

Eric Jaramishian - The State Hornet

Eric Jaramishian - The State Hornet

Sacramento State junior Dominic Miller returns the ball back to his teammate at the Sacramento State Courts on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The Hornets failed to qualify for the Big Sky Conference Tournament starting on Thursday after two straight losses over the weekend.

Eric Jaramishian
April 23, 2018
Filed under Sports, Tennis

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Following losses against Southern Utah University and Northern Arizona University this past weekend, the Sacramento State men’s tennis team will not be competing in the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Thursday.

The Hornets (7-14, 5-6 Big Sky) entered their two-game road trip needing only one win to qualify for the conference tournament, but suffered a 5-2 loss on Friday and a 7-0 blowout on Saturday.

These losses dropped Sac State from a fifth-place spot in the conference standings to seventh in the Big Sky, which only allows the top six teams into the postseason.

Failure to capitalize in close matches seemed to hold the Hornets back in the beginning of the season, which continued on into their performances in conference play.

RELATED: Men’s tennis team struggles under first-year head coach

Sac State No. 1 junior Mikus Losbergs, who finished with a 7-14 singles record this year, described the close defeats as “bad for our confidence” to begin the season.

“I don’t want to be arrogant or rude, but I feel like I am the best player on our team,” Losbergs told The State Hornet on March 12. “I just lost my confidence while playing. I go out there (and) I kind of know I am going to lose.

“I kind of play more safe, which at No. 1, is tough because the other guy will go out and kill you.”

The team also dealt with three injuries at the beginning of the year with Losbergs suffering an ankle injury, junior Dominic Miller hurting his bicep and Kasparas Zemaitelis working through an elbow injury, which took over a month to recover from.

“I had a pretty rough season,” Miller said. “I was doing a lot better in the same position last year.”

RELATED: Sac State tennis program placed on 3-year probation following NCAA violations

Despite this start, Sac State did manage to go 4-1 from March 25 to April 11, which allowed the team to compete for a spot in the Big Sky Tournament.

This stretch includes wins against Montana State (7-0), Portland State (5-2), Idaho State (5-2), UC Davis (4-3) and a 4-3 loss to Weber State.

“We still had some tough losses against Montana (4-3) and Weber State, but it just shows how close it is and pretty much each match we lose its like 4-3, unless we are playing really, really good teams,” said Losbergs referring to the 4-3 losses against Montana on March 23 and Weber State on April 7.

According to Sac State coach Kevin Kurtz, the team had its chances to finish off opponents such as Montana and Weber State, but for now it must look forward to facing them again next year.

“We are not scared of anybody, and we are moving forward,” Kurtz said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Men’s tennis team fails to make postseason after crucial losses

    Featured

    Walk-off hits help lead softball team in sweep over Southern Utah

  • Men’s tennis team fails to make postseason after crucial losses

    Breaking News

    Sac State tennis program placed on 3-year probation following NCAA violations

  • Men’s tennis team fails to make postseason after crucial losses

    Softball

    Softball team swept by Saint Mary’s in doubleheader

  • Men’s tennis team fails to make postseason after crucial losses

    Featured

    Assembly bill looks to amend California travel ban

  • Men’s tennis team fails to make postseason after crucial losses

    Gymnastics

    Hornets avert disastrous season to finish with 4 gymnasts in regionals

  • Men’s tennis team fails to make postseason after crucial losses

    Football

    Safety lifts weights, opposing offensive players off the ground

  • Men’s tennis team fails to make postseason after crucial losses

    Rowing

    Rowing team races against top crews in nation at Lake Natoma Invitational

  • Men’s tennis team fails to make postseason after crucial losses

    Baseball

    Baseball team takes 2 out of 3 games against Northern Colorado

  • Men’s tennis team fails to make postseason after crucial losses

    Sports

    Men’s tennis team ends 4-year losing streak against UC Davis

  • Men’s tennis team fails to make postseason after crucial losses

    Softball

    Timely hitting leads softball team over Santa Clara 3-1