The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

BREAKING: Audit of CSU finds health and safety oversight inadequate

After+a+hazardous+chemical+spill%2C+the+fourth+and+fifth+floor+chemical+storage+rooms+in+Sequoia+Hall+were+part+of+the+subject+of+a+state+health+and+safety+audit+of+four+California+State+University+campuses.+The+audit%2C+released+Tuesday%2C+found+that+the+campuses+have+not+complied+with+health+and+safety+policies%2C+training+and+proper+laboratory+inspection.
After a hazardous chemical spill, the fourth and fifth floor chemical storage rooms in Sequoia Hall were part of the subject of a state health and safety audit of four California State University campuses. The audit, released Tuesday, found that the campuses have not complied with health and safety policies, training and proper laboratory inspection.

After a hazardous chemical spill, the fourth and fifth floor chemical storage rooms in Sequoia Hall were part of the subject of a state health and safety audit of four California State University campuses. The audit, released Tuesday, found that the campuses have not complied with health and safety policies, training and proper laboratory inspection.

Claire Morgan - The State Hornet

Claire Morgan - The State Hornet

After a hazardous chemical spill, the fourth and fifth floor chemical storage rooms in Sequoia Hall were part of the subject of a state health and safety audit of four California State University campuses. The audit, released Tuesday, found that the campuses have not complied with health and safety policies, training and proper laboratory inspection.

Claire Morgan, Managing editor
April 24, 2018
Filed under Featured, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






An audit by the California State Auditor’s office has found that the California State University system has not provided acceptable safety measures for students and employees working with unsafe chemicals.

Both the CSU Chancellor’s Office and selected campuses — Sacramento State, San Diego State, Sonoma State, and CSU Channel Islands — were audited after four state legislators made a request in June 2017, citing what they called a “disturbing trend” of threats to student and employee health.

The request to audit Sac State was made following two 2016 events: a hazardous chemical spill as well as the discovery of excess lead in drinking water.

The audit found that the four campuses that were reviewed “did not consistently comply with requirements related to the oversight of health and safety policies, training, and the inspection of laboratory safety equipment.”

The State Hornet will continue to update this story.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • BREAKING: Audit of CSU finds health and safety oversight inadequate

    BESTOF

    Vote: Best of Sac State 2018

  • BREAKING: Audit of CSU finds health and safety oversight inadequate

    Featured

    Walk-off hits help lead softball team in sweep over Southern Utah

  • BREAKING: Audit of CSU finds health and safety oversight inadequate

    Featured

    Sac State students, professor developing anti-HIV agents

  • BREAKING: Audit of CSU finds health and safety oversight inadequate

    Breaking News

    Sac State tennis program placed on 3-year probation following NCAA violations

  • BREAKING: Audit of CSU finds health and safety oversight inadequate

    Featured

    BREAKING: CSU will not raise tuition for 2018-2019 year

  • BREAKING: Audit of CSU finds health and safety oversight inadequate

    Campus

    Sleep, study, or socialize — as long as you’re doing it in a hammock

  • BREAKING: Audit of CSU finds health and safety oversight inadequate

    Featured

    Assembly bill looks to amend California travel ban

  • BREAKING: Audit of CSU finds health and safety oversight inadequate

    Campus

    Sac State’s feminine hygiene product shortfall

  • BREAKING: Audit of CSU finds health and safety oversight inadequate

    Featured

    Ghanaian president invited to Sac State, despite country’s human rights record

  • BREAKING: Audit of CSU finds health and safety oversight inadequate

    Featured

    Presidential ticket goes unchallenged in the ASI elections