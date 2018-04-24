BREAKING: Audit of CSU finds health and safety oversight inadequate

An audit by the California State Auditor’s office has found that the California State University system has not provided acceptable safety measures for students and employees working with unsafe chemicals.

Both the CSU Chancellor’s Office and selected campuses — Sacramento State, San Diego State, Sonoma State, and CSU Channel Islands — were audited after four state legislators made a request in June 2017, citing what they called a “disturbing trend” of threats to student and employee health.

The request to audit Sac State was made following two 2016 events: a hazardous chemical spill as well as the discovery of excess lead in drinking water.

The audit found that the four campuses that were reviewed “did not consistently comply with requirements related to the oversight of health and safety policies, training, and the inspection of laboratory safety equipment.”

