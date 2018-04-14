ASI election results announced
Presidents ticket runs unopposed, wins ASI elections
April 13, 2018
Filed under News
The presidential ticket of Noel Mora and Rachael Dal Porto won unopposed at the Sacramento State Associated Students Inc. elections Wednesday and Thursday.
Current ASI President Mia Kagianas announced the results of the elections around 8 p.m. Thursday at the Terrace Suite at The WELL after the polls closed at 7:30 p.m.
Voter turnout proved better than last year, with 2,643 students out of about 30,000 students voting this year, which put this year’s voter turnout at 8.84 percent, over a 7.4 percent voter turnout last year.
Vice President-elect Dal Porta said that she is mostly excited about the voter turnout and that the number of students that came out to vote is “really awesome.” She hopes the trend of increased voter turnout keeps up.
“It is up to us to keep that momentum going,” Mora said. “I know our freshmen, our sophomores, really all of our students, but especially those that are getting familiarized with our campus are excited and it shows in that turnout as Rachael said, so it’s up to us to show that we are excited too.”
The elected officers are:
Noel Mora – President
Rachael Dal Porta – Executive Vice President
Brandon Fischer – Vice President of Finance
Andrew Vonwal – Vice President of University Affairs
Jose Arias-Ruiz – VIce President of Academic Affairs
Katherine Bahena-Benitez – Director of Arts & Letters
Nora Ali – Director of Engineering & Computer Science
Drajwanee Dickerson – Director of Health & Human Resources
Christian Miguel – Director of Social Science & Interdisciplinary Studies
The positions – The Director of Undeclared Students, Director or Natural Sciences & Mathematics, Director of Business, and Director of Education – still remain vacant.
