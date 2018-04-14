ASI election results announced

The presidential ticket of Noel Mora and Rachael Dal Porto won unopposed at the Sacramento State Associated Students Inc. elections Wednesday and Thursday.

Current ASI President Mia Kagianas announced the results of the elections around 8 p.m. Thursday at the Terrace Suite at The WELL after the polls closed at 7:30 p.m.

Voter turnout proved better than last year, with 2,643 students out of about 30,000 students voting this year, which put this year’s voter turnout at 8.84 percent, over a 7.4 percent voter turnout last year.

RELATED: ASI Election approaches with small number of candidates, no ballot measures

Vice President-elect Dal Porta said that she is mostly excited about the voter turnout and that the number of students that came out to vote is “really awesome.” She hopes the trend of increased voter turnout keeps up.

“It is up to us to keep that momentum going,” Mora said. “I know our freshmen, our sophomores, really all of our students, but especially those that are getting familiarized with our campus are excited and it shows in that turnout as Rachael said, so it’s up to us to show that we are excited too.”

RELATED: Presidential Ticket Goes Unchallenged in ASI Elections

The elected officers are:

Noel Mora – President

Rachael Dal Porta – Executive Vice President

Brandon Fischer – Vice President of Finance

Andrew Vonwal – Vice President of University Affairs

Jose Arias-Ruiz – VIce President of Academic Affairs

Katherine Bahena-Benitez – Director of Arts & Letters

Nora Ali – Director of Engineering & Computer Science

Drajwanee Dickerson – Director of Health & Human Resources

Christian Miguel – Director of Social Science & Interdisciplinary Studies

The positions – The Director of Undeclared Students, Director or Natural Sciences & Mathematics, Director of Business, and Director of Education – still remain vacant.