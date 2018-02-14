The student news site of Sacramento State University

#SacStateSays: Do you feel that you’re getting your money’s worth attending Sac State?

Nick Minges and Yajayra Gonzalez
February 14, 2018
At an Associated Students, Inc. forum focusing on the potential tuition increase on Feb. 8, Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen was asked several times about his salary and pay raise. He responded to one question by saying that “I understand appearance. I also understand you pay for what you get.” We asked students if they feel they are getting their money’s worth at Sac State. Tell us what you think by using the hashtag #SacStateSays on social media.

