Big third quarter leads Hornets over Montana women’s basketball

For the first time this season, the Sacramento State women’s basketball team won consecutive games following a 79-64 win over the University of Montana on Saturday at the Nest.

For the second game in a row, the Hornets (5-18, 4-9 Big Sky Conference) never surrendered the lead once against a team from Montana. After converting the opening basket 53 seconds into the game, Sac State never looked back.

“We haven’t done anything fancy or flashy; we have just come out with a better effort to guard, playing better defense,” Sac State coach Bunky Harkleroad said following the victory. “Today I was really pleased with how we got something from everybody.

“That hasn’t been the case all year, but we’re a relatively young group and we’re growing, so I’m just proud of them.”

The Hornets and Grizzlies battled back and forth during a closely contested first half. Sac State had a slim four-point lead going into halftime at 39-35.

Sac State then seemed to come out of the locker room with a sense of urgency to begin the second half on a 13-0 run. The Hornets outscored Montana 19-8 in the third quarter to take a commanding lead into the final quarter.

Sophomore guard Tiara Scott followed her season-high 21-point performance on Thursday night with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting and five assists on Saturday afternoon.

“Personally, I have a better understanding of what my coaches want from me,” Scott said. “I’m just trying to live up to that role, push the ball, see who’s open, and get the shooters to shoot.”

Scott was one of three Hornets to score in double-figures on Saturday. Sophomore guard Hannah Friend filled the stat sheet once again with 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Senior guard Justyce Dawson had a big game setting a new career-high in scoring with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting while also adding four rebounds and four assists.

“I’m just trying to finish the season strong; I didn’t want us to continue on the same leg we were,” Dawson said. “I think the defense allows us to carry over the energy and get momentum on the offensive end also.”

The win marks the third time in Sac State history that the women’s basketball team has beaten both teams from Montana in the same homestand. The win also marks only the seventh time the Hornets have gotten the upper hand on the Grizzlies in their 44 meetings.

Montana was led in scoring by sophomore guard Caitlin Longeran who scored 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting and 5-of-6 from the free throw line. Her teammate, sophomore guard Taylor Goligoski, had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Sac State senior guard Maranne Johnson scored nine points, with five rebounds and four assists.Coming into Saturday’s game, Johnson only needed two steals to become the all-time career steals leader in women’s basketball history. She cemented herself into the record books by recording three steals.

Harkleroad said he can tell the hard work his team has been putting in throughout the season is finally starting to pay off.

“It’s been a situation in the last two games against two good opponents where we just worked really hard,” Harkleroad said. “Playing better defense and rebounding should be the focus. The offense will come if we do a good job in those areas.”

Defense translates to offense and Sac State’s recent success could be attributed to its energy on the defensive end. Harkleroad and his team seem to know they can’t engage in shootout-type games over and over.

In order to continue winning, the Hornets have had to rely on their full-court press defense and allowing that to translate to fastbreak opportunities on the other end of the floor.

“Nobody in the Big Sky can go on the road and rely on their offensive prowess,” Harkleroad said. “From here on out, whoever wins games it’ll be in the trenches.”

The Hornets will look to extend their winning streak in their next game on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. on the road against Idaho State at Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho.