The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

#SacStateSays: Is Sacramento State a commuter campus?

Kameron Schmid
December 6, 2017
Filed under Featured, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Sacramento State has a few reputations it would like to shake off. Foremost among them is “Slack State,” but following that is likely the notion that it is a “commuter campus.” According to 2016-17 data from the Office of Institutional Research, 94 percent of undergrads and 72 percent of freshman at Sac State live off campus or commute. Tell us what you think by using #SacStateSays on any social media platforms.

All photos by Kameron Schmid

Related Stories
UTAPS plans to bring self-driving electric shuttle to Sac State
UTAPS plans to bring self-driving electric shuttle to Sac State
Mechanical engineering majors developing parking tracker, set to be available for fall 2018
Mechanical engineering majors developing parking tracker, set to be available for fall 2018
EDITORIAL: Don't tread on Sac State commuters
EDITORIAL: Don't tread on Sac State commuters
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • #SacStateSays: Is Sacramento State a commuter campus?

    Featured

    VIDEO: Sac State students grade Ramona Lot

  • #SacStateSays: Is Sacramento State a commuter campus?

    Featured

    #SacStateSays: What is the worst crime you’ve seen committed on campus?

  • #SacStateSays: Is Sacramento State a commuter campus?

    Featured

    MAP: The most dangerous spots on campus

  • #SacStateSays: Is Sacramento State a commuter campus?

    Featured

    OPINION: Congress fails students with tax reform

  • #SacStateSays: Is Sacramento State a commuter campus?

    Editorials

    EDITORIAL: Don’t tread on Sac State commuters

  • #SacStateSays: Is Sacramento State a commuter campus?

    Culture

    Scenic spots for graduation photos

  • #SacStateSays: Is Sacramento State a commuter campus?

    Featured

    Mechanical engineering majors developing parking tracker, set to be available for fall 2018

  • #SacStateSays: Is Sacramento State a commuter campus?

    Featured

    Competition, expectations high as gymnastics team prepares for Flip Fest

  • #SacStateSays: Is Sacramento State a commuter campus?

    Club Sports

    Men’s rugby club team shoots for priority registration

  • #SacStateSays: Is Sacramento State a commuter campus?

    Featured

    Police investigating eBay listing of laptops after 35 stolen from Calaveras