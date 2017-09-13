EDITORIAL: Stand with them, Sac State

A crowd of local residents and Sac State students gather in downtown Sacramento Sept. 5 to protest, opposing the Trump administration's plans to eliminate DACA programs.

As America approaches the paper anniversary of President Donald Trump’s election victory, it has been clear since he gained power that directive number one for his regime is to serve the interests of the strong at the expense of the weak.

Not weak at heart, to be clear. Someone weak of heart would, for example, bar transgender individuals from serving their country in the military, deny political refugees entry into “the land of the free” or seriously endanger the lives of generations to come by ignoring the colossal evidence of climate change’s catastrophic effects on the planet.

Remember those things? They all happened, this year. Don’t forget.

And civil rights? Don’t get us started on civil rights. Or do.

Interested in a job securing our border? Have minimal qualifications and you’re in. Brought here as a child and known nothing else your whole life? Beat it, kid. Better luck never.

Political refugees — and temporarily, U.S. citizens travelling as normal — were barred from entering the country, and many refugees remain so banned. Almost every country in the ban is majority Muslim, but it isn’t a Muslim ban, apparently.

Planned Parenthood, and the 97 percent of its patients cared for who did not seek an abortion, had federal funding stripped away, as did every abortion providing service, despite the many other services provided by PP that federal funding did help.



Workers — that includes every race, gender, sexuality, political and religious belief — will soon see workplace condition regulations drop, as well as their positions like temps and contractors weakened.

Financial and environmental regulations are consistently being stripped from corporations. The Paris Accord, hailed by scientists as humanity’s first true attempt to ensure a future for the planet as we know it, pulled out of faster than you can say Al Gore.

Flint, Michigan still doesn’t have clean drinking water. North Dakota’s indigenous Native American tribes may soon join them, courtesy of the Dakota Access Pipeline underground flow of oil.

Banks will fare well under Trump, just like they did under George W. Bush. Less regulations will open them up, fingers crossed this time they don’t collapse.

Historically black colleges and universities, many of which had leaders summoned to the White House early this year for a lovely photo-op, may lose a key source of funding. Because, you know, they serve a group of people systemically disenfranchised by this nation, and that’s the newest no-go.

Some things didn’t catch. We still have the Affordable Care Act, for now. Treasure it while you have it, debt-riddled 20-somethings with a college degree, and all those reading that will soon be exactly that. You too, laid-off members of Generation X. Fingers crossed Medicaid will exist when you retire, and then when we do.

And some things have yet to be seen. But if you had stock in Russia or South Korea’s political power, you’re fortunes are looking up, as the doomsday clock ticks down.

It’s time to recognize the pattern of preying on the vulnerable that the Trump administration has established. And it is time to remember that though Trump is on the chessboard, he is not the real king.

Meaning the game isn’t over once he’s gone.

If you believe that the rights of every citizen should be guaranteed (i.e., the rights that white American men are afforded without question), then it’s time to step up and pay attention to what’s happening, and do whatever you can to mitigate.

Let’s be frank. As college students, we don’t often get a lot of say in the policy decisions that have been made. What we do have, however, is the ability to support those who have been affected by those policies.

And that is exactly what is needed now.

Stand by your fellow students. Be cognizant of their struggle. Use your voice to help make theirs louder. Recognize that the actions taken now in the White House will have long consequences for the whole country, and make an effort to improve the lives of those less fortunate than you as a result.