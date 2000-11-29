Students learn about the dangers of GHB, known as the date rape drug

Gamma Hydroxy Butyrate, commonly referred to as the “date-rape drug,” was the topic under discussion at a meeting in the Sutter Hall first-floor study lounge on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. Jessica Higgins, a sexual assault education and advocacy coordinator from the Women’s Resource Center, presented information about GHB to a group of 18 students.

According to Higgins, approximately one GHB-related incident occurs every two weeks in Sacramento County, with the college-age group most frequently targeted. Five teenage deaths in Sacramento County are attributed to the drug.

“It’s not just all hype, “Higgins said. GHB is a problem in Sacramento County.

GHB is an illegal, colorless, odorless drug that has a somewhat salty taste and is commonly served in Long Island Iced Teas and Sunrises. The main ingredient in GHB is drain cleaner.

GHB is often transported in water bottles, mouth wash containers, eyedroppers, vanilla extract bottles, and food coloring bottles.

“GHB goes really well with sexual assault because it takes effect within 15 minutes,” Higgins said.

According to Higgins, GHB stays in the body for 10 to 12 hours. The average sexual assault lasts about 4.5 hours; thus, when the victim is finally able to report the assault, the GHB often goes undetected , since it is usually out of the body.

Higgins also said that females are not the only victims. About eight months ago, an 11-year-old boy was drugged and assaulted.

It is not uncommon for young women to take the drug voluntarily. According to Higgins, many young women at the UC campuses admitted to taking GHB voluntarily because they could get an alcohol-like effect from the drug without the weight gain.

GHB affects people differently, depending on sex, weight, and experience. Common effects include dizziness, vomiting, confusion, seizures, respiratory depression, intense drowsiness, unconsciousness, and coma. GHB can also cause amnesia.

When GHB is consumed with alcohol or other drugs, the consequences may be fatal.

“Each time you take a drug like GHB it is like playing Russian Roulette,” Higgins said.

Higgins said that Sacramento State has a zero tolerance policy if the drug is found on campus. According to a conversation she had with David Braverman, vice president of Student Affairs, the university would give the maximum penalty, expulsion, if the drug were found on campus.

If you believe someone has ingested GHB, take the person to a medical facility immediately. If you have been drugged, go to a safe place and get help immediately. Ask a trusted friend to stay with you and assist you in getting help.

If you have been given GHB, call the police and get medical care immediately. Because the drug leaves your body so quickly, it is crucial that you take a urine sample immediately.