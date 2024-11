Welcome to Quadcast, where we leave the normal recording studio and go to the Sac State library quad to ask students questions about anything. The people answer our questions and we mostly disagree with their answers.

RELATED: Bracketology Ep #2: Tier listing Cartoon Network shows

In this episode, hosts Evan Patocka and Daniel Gonzales pose the simple question: “What is the most dangerous animal you think you could take in a fight?”