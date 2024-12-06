Sacramento State hosts the 6th International Conference on Genocide

In this video, we spoke with representatives from different universities at the 6th International Conference of Genocide.

We had the opportunity to hear from Bill Pruitt from Austin Peay State University as well as Georgia Parsisson from Stanley Burton Centre and University of Leicester. Both Pruitt and Parsisson shared their research on genocide and discussed how this event is important to them and many more.

The 6th International Conference of Genocide was held Nov. 14-16 in the University Union at Sacramento State and featured many panels to showcase the research representatives have done.