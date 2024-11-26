President Luke Wood announces launch of Sac State’s Native American College

Sacramento State President Luke Wood announced the launch of Sac State’s Native American College at the state Capitol on Nov. 8. The Native American College will be the first within the California State University system.

According to their website, the college will emphasize teaching its students the necessary academic, tribal and community-centered skills to become successful leaders. The cohort will consist of first-year and transfer students, beginning in fall 2025.

The announcement was made during California Indian Cultural Education Day, an initiative to help K-12 students learn about Native American culture.

Dr. Annette Reed, the retired chair of Sac State’s ethnic studies department, was appointed as the dean of the Native American College by Wood. She worked at Sac State from 1998 and said she came out of retirement for this position.