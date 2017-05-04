SacStateSays: Would you take weekend classes to avoid parking congestion?

In Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen’s first address to the campus in fall 2015, he said that campus space needs to be utilized more effectively — possibly by holding classes all week, even on weekends. We asked students whether they would be willing to come to campus on a weekend if it meant avoiding traffic. Weigh in on your favorite social media platform by using the hashtag #SacStateSays.

Photos by Rin Carbin and Vu Chau

