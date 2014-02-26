The Secret Life of Herky the Hornet

Flaunting a golden stinger, wings and antennas, Sacramento State’s mascot has been seen on the field, on the court, giving back at charity events or making an appearance at the Capitol building. Herky the Hornet will always represent a mystery, but also a proud tradition.

The design of Herky’s image has evolved since 1947. His design was placed on the cover of student handbooks, his character eventually portraying various sports. In 1955, Herky was made into an authentic mascot. Herky was trademarked in the 1990s.

Over the decades, countless students, male and female, have performed as Herky. Alumnus Chet Shelden was the first to play the role of Herky in 1955. His costume consisted of “a big head, leotards, tights and a long stinger,” Shelden told Sac State Magazine in 2007.

Herky’s image was recently modified to imitate a superhero and added more Sac State colors. His costume was made by Alinco, the nation’s best mascot manufacturer company located in central Utah, said Adam Primas, marketing director of intercollegiate athletics.

Herky receives several requests from the president’s office, the Alumni Center and the Residence Halls. But Herky’s main job is to support athletic teams and events. In the community, he supports runs, including Sac State’s 5k fun run, March of Dimes and events at the Capitol.

One of Herky’s memorable moments was at Fresno State on a blazing hot day when he was unable to drink water without taking off his mask on a dotted out-of-bounds line, Primas said. He was obligated to use straws to hydrate so that his face wouldn’t be revealed.

“There are more and more people that take pictures and have fun with him,” Primas said. “But it’s hard for us to get the correct person with the right skills, whether he can dance. We had a skilled one that had powerisers and could ride a six-foot unicycle.”

Primas said Herky’s official name is Herky T. Hornet, T standing for “The.” The origin of Herky’s name, Hercules or Herkimer, is an uncertainty.

Herky has an official dry cleaning service in East Sacramento that cleans his costume complementary and year round, Primas said.

The faces that have been underneath Herky’s costume are regular students. But the athletic department strives to continue the historical, anonymous tradition of Herky, maintaining school spirit and bringing the community together.

“We’ve had good people over the years being Herky, creating their own identity, making it fun, especially for the teams,” Primas said.

Elizabeth DeCicco can be reached at [email protected]