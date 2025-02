(she/her) Skylar Findlay is a fourth-year journalism major with a minor in marketing. Skylar is graduating in the spring of 2025 and hopes to pursue a career in broadcast journalism as a news reporter or anchor. The past two semesters at The State Hornet she was a multimedia staffer and she returns this semester taking on the role of a multimedia editor. In her free time she travels to see her friends and family, but her all-time favorite place to be is the beach.