Sac State announces Erika Cameron as new provost

Sacramento State announced Erika Cameron as the new provost and senior vice president advisor for academic affairs Monday after a 3-year, nationwide search.

Carlos Nevarez, the current interim provost, has filled the role for the last three years after the leave of the former provost, Steve Perez, in 2021. Cameron has served as provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at Palo Alto University since 2021.

According to the announcement, she helped PAU earn the Hispanic-Serving Institution and Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution designations and created external funding for them.

“Dr. Cameron is an accomplished academic leader with a proven track record of advancing academic excellence, supporting faculty development, and fostering inclusive educational environments,” Wood said in the announcement.

Before PAU, Cameron served for twelve years as chair and associate professor of counseling at the University of San Diego. There, she led faculty recruitment and developed innovative global study courses.

Cameron has been recognized for multiple awards, including the American Counseling Association’s Counselor Educator Advocacy Award and the Outstanding Faculty Member Award from USD’s School of Leadership and Education Sciences.

“Her commitment to academic innovation led to initiatives in digital mental health and global mental health, while expanding access through digital learning programs and maintaining rigorous academic standards,” Wood said in the announcement.

Nevarez, the current interim provost, will continue to serve until Cameron begins her role on March 17.