President Donald Trump sends orders to pause federal funding for aid programs

President Donald Trump announced Monday in an official memorandum that the federal government will freeze trillions of dollars’ worth of aid for programs beginning Tuesday at 5 p.m. EST.

The freeze will pause federal loans and grants that fund numerous programs, such as public universities, according to the Associated Press and CNN. The freeze will not disrupt FAFSA, scholarships or Social Security, according to administration officials in a statement to the AP. It is unclear when funding will be resumed.

However, the pause could have an effect on other centers and programs on campus.

According to Matthew J. Vaeth, the Acting Director of the Federal Office of Management and Budget, the funding pause is intended to give the new administration time to assess each agency’s compliance with executive orders Trump signed last week targeting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, environmental protections and transgender rights.

“The use of Federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve,” Vaeth said in the memorandum.

Amy Bentley-Smith, the Director of Strategic Communications and Public Affairs for the California State University Office of the Chancellor responded to Trump’s announcement and said that the CSU is still reviewing the order.

“The CSU is closely monitoring the situation and working to understand the details of the executive order and its potential implications. We remain committed to supporting our students and ensuring they continue to have access to the resources they need,” Smith said in a statement to The State Hornet.

The Sac State President’s Office refused to comment at this time.