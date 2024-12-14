The State Hornet Broadcast: Election reactions, the 6th International Conference on Genocide, Native American College, Causeway Classic and sports updates

Sac State students shared their thoughts on the 2024 election results, revealing a mix of emotions. While some expressed optimism about the future, others voiced concerns about the potential impact of the outcomes on key issues like education, healthcare and social equity.

The reactions highlight the diverse perspectives within the campus community and shed light on how students are processing the political changes.

Sac State has launched its Native American College, a new program designed to provide support and resources for Indigenous students. It aims to strengthen ties with local tribes while promoting cultural preservation and academic success.

President Luke Wood said the college is part of the university’s commitment to expanding educational opportunities and fostering a deeper connection to Native American culture.

The State Hornet covered all three days of the 6th International Conference on Genocide, hosted by Sac State. Speakers and scholars highlighted their research and experiences of genocides highlighting keynote speaker Emmanuel Ugirashebuja and the discussions on the impact of genocides, both historical and present.

The conference aims to raise awareness and educate participants about the ongoing relevance of these issues in today’s world.

The 2024 Causeway Classic ended in a tough loss for the Sac State Hornets, who were defeated by University of California, Davis in a high-scoring game. Despite strong performances on both sides, the Hornets couldn’t hold on in the final moments.

Sac State women’s soccer won the title of Big Sky Champions for the first time since 2010 this past season. The women won their third consecutive playoff game decided by penalty kicks against the Idaho Vandals, the defending champions. The Hornets played a highly defensive 330 minutes over three games, which ultimately led them to victory this season.

Women’s volleyball won the Big Sky Championship, following their win against Northern Colorado. This championship win was the first since 2007 and is also the first time they head to the NCAA tournament since then. The team have been strong performers all season, but they will face tougher opponents in the NCAA tournament to move forward, starting with Stanford. The Hornets would be swept by Stanford in the first round 3-0, ending their campaign.

