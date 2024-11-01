Sac State’s turbulent trek through the Big Sky continues with Portland State

Sacramento State’s next shot to climb the Big Sky standings will come at home against the Portland State Vikings, who share the same conference record at 1-3.

After an emotional double-overtime win at home over Weber State, Sac State fell to Idaho State on the road in overtime; a game they were only able to muster 6 points in the second half and extra period combined.

If there was any doubt the Hornets need to win out reenter the playoff discussion, there’s none now.

Sac State still has two top-5 FCS teams on its schedule in Montana State and UC Davis, giving them a chance for quality wins, but it’ll have to start on Saturday against Portland State at Hornet Stadium.



Take a hint from the Vikings and right the ship

In the season of ghosts and ghouls, it’s no secret what Sac State fans have grown scared of over this past month or so: the second half.

In the past, the Hornets have dominated the first half from an offensive standpoint, averaging over 21 points, and trailing just once when entering intermission in their four Big Sky bouts.

Sac State has posted more than 350 total yards in its last two games during the opening half and is totaling 282 yards on average in conference play.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Conklin and junior running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver have made for an explosive, yard-racking duo, but for whatever reason the offense hasn’t looked up to par in the second half.

The Hornets are averaging just 6 points post-halftime and have seen their yardage dip to an average of 126 yards in the second half as opposed to their near-flawless offensive output in the first half.

“It’s not a good recipe,” Conklin said. “We just have to execute at the end of the day and stop shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Sac State ranks atop the Big Sky with 17 takeaways, but their turnover differential negates it.

The Hornets have committed 19 turnovers on the season, which ranks them 120 out of 123 FCS teams and has played a huge part in Sac State’s second-half woes.

If there was ever a game to fix this bugaboo, the Vikings make for a great case as they give up close to 600 yards and 46 points per game, which both land them dead last in the Big Sky.

Run it back



Come Saturday, Sac State will face yet another Big Sky team with a quarterback that poses a major threat with their legs.

In the Hornets’ loss to Eastern Washington, they were gashed on the ground for 286 yards, with half of those yards coming from the quarterback position.Sac State head coach Andy Thompson said that because they hadn’t faced an attack like that before, it made it more difficult to simulate in practice and defend come game time.

Last week, Sac State faced a two-quarterback system with Idaho State, which also included a dual-threat component in senior quarterback Hunter Hays. The Hornets held Hays to 1.9 yards per carry on 11 attempts.

Those two precursors should help Sac State in defending another do-it-all quarterback in Viking senior Dante Chachere.

“He’s a good player,” senior linebacker Will Leota said. “Watching him on film, he’s a threat. Everyone needs to be on the same page and execute.”

Chachere, who has a speed element the Hornets have yet to see from that position, has rushed for a team-high 447 yards and 8 touchdowns on the year. He won National and Big Sky Player of the Week earlier this season when he rushed for 202 yards and 3 touchdowns over Idaho State.

If Sac State can limit Chachere’s use of his legs, they should find success on defense against a Portland State team that ranks ninth in the Big Sky in total offense.

“Barnum has been coaching for almost 20 years in the conference, so I’ve gone against him a lot, and he always has something unique,” Thompson said. “Biggest thing is we’ve got to tackle in open space, because they create a lot of open space.”

Hurdlin’ Hornets

Sac State has had its fair share of obstacles to clear this season. Tough losses have been aplenty, and last week may have been the most difficult to swallow of them all.

After a lengthy and gratifying overtime win in front of a home crowd to rejuvenate playoff hopes, they fell on the road in another overtime game that dampened those same hopes drastically.

Two back-to-back matches with extra clock added on at the end will strain any team, but especially Sac State, which is already limping through the season.

“We got some guys that are out there and this is their first time getting a lot of extensive playing time, and we are learning,” Thompson said.

The Hornets’ projected starting lineup in 2024 has already missed a total of 45 games this season. That number is far more extensive than they’ve seen in previous seasons, where they saw inordinate success with multiple Big Sky championships.

Tau-Tolliver, one of the most impactful players for the Hornets this year on either side of the ball, was hurt in the Idaho State game and didn’t return.

“Keep fighting, keep getting up and playing and enjoy the game that they love so much,” Thompson said. “When you have defeats, it can be tough on a guys’ morale, but they ultimately are very lucky, and we are all lucky to be coaching and playing this game.”

Predictions:

Andrew Edwards, Sports Staffer (1-0): To call this season a turbulent one for Sac State may not even do it justice. However, a loss at home to an underwhelming Portland State team on Saturday would be an all-time low by recent Sac State standards, and I don’t see it happening. The Vikings have played a mighty schedule, one that saw them play a now top-15 team in the country in Boise State. Still, they rank near the bottom of the Big Sky in both offense and defense. I couldn’t see Sac State dropping this game even if I wanted to. The Hornets will have their way against a bad defense and finally put together a full game offensively.

Sac State: 48, Portland State: 31



Adam Camarena, Sports Editor (3-4): This season has not gone the way many would have expected from Sac State, inconsistent offense and puzzling losses crushing any optimism those had for this team at the beginning of the season. That said, Sac State is going up against an inferior side in Portland State and I fully expect them to set the tone after the gut-wrenching loss in Idaho. The Hornet defense has been shaky at times, but overall, they’ve kept the team in games and have forced clutch turnovers when need be. The offense has to stay true to their style of play, as it’s been a trend of theirs in the second half to drift away from their original game plan. If Sac State runs the ball like they do in the first half, all game, they should walk out of Saturday’s contest with a dub.

Sac State: 37, Portland State: 24



Ryan Lorenz, Sports Editor (4-3): The season has gone awry for the Hornets and they need a miracle to get into the postseason now. This game should be chalked up as a win for Sac State, but nothing has come easy for them this year. The Hornets’ offense should be fine going against a Vikings’ defense that allows over an average of 45 points a game, especially with their multi-talented backfield, but the defense needs to continue to be able to stop mobile quarterbacks. Last week they were able to contain Hays, but over the stretch of the season that has not been the case. If they can do it again, then this game should be a cakewalk, especially with the Hornets being back in front of a home crowd.

Sac State: 40: Portland State: 31



Jack Freeman, Editor-in-Chief (4-3): The turn of phrase ‘One step forward, two steps back’ perfectly sums up the season Sac State has had so far. Every time it looks like they’ve turned a corner, the issues that have plagued them under Thompson reappear at the worst times. My gut tells me this game should be a breeze for the Hornets, but that’s how I felt about Idaho State and Northern Arizona. So this week I’m passing my prediction off to my trusty Magic 8 Ball. I asked if Sac State would win Saturday, the answer: “It is certain.”

Sac State: 42, Portland State: 17