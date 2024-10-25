Sac State leaves their nest searching for momentum against the Bengals

Sacramento State football pulled off their first win in Big Sky Conference play, and now they are back on the road as they head to Pocatello, Idaho looking to build momentum against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Hornets improved to a 3-4 record getting ready to battle it out against the team with the third-worst record in the Big Sky Conference, Idaho State. The Hornets playoff ambitions are alive, but they have little room for error for the remainder of the season and need to win most, if not all, of their remaining games.

Execute, Execute, Execute

Sac State’s offense was on the verge of a blowout win against Weber State, but a pick six on a trick play at the goal line ignited a comeback and let the Wildcats back into the game.

“I feel like the play call is always good, it’s just that we’ve got to execute,” senior wide receiver Jared Gipson said. “That’s the word, just execute. I feel like we are doing what we’ve got to do, we’ve just got to make the plays.”

The Hornet offense thrived last week, putting up 51 points in their win. They need to have a similar performance this week against the Bengals. Idaho State averages 31 points a game and their last three games have been decided by 4 points or less.

“They throw the ball a lot, that’s what they’re pretty much known for and we just have to just outscore them at all costs,” Gipson said.

The Bengals offense averages 288 passing yards per game, led by their redshirt senior quarterback Kobe Tracy, who has the second most passing yards in the conference with 1,814 yards.

The Hornets have their own gunslinger under center, redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Conklin, who has thrown for 1,457 yards, 16 touchdowns and 4 interceptions this season earning him the fourth most passing yards for the Big Sky.

The Hornets also have a top three running back in the Big Sky Conference by average rushing yards per game, junior running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver. The Bengals have allowed an average of 237 rushing yards per game, creating a great opportunity for Tau- Tolliver to get his fifth 100-yard game of the season.

RELATED: Sac State holds on for much-needed win in front of Homecoming crowd

One if by ground and two if by air

The Bengals use a two-quarterback system, rotating between Tracy and senior quarterback Hunter Hays. Hays is the team’s third-leading rusher and has been the most successful at finding the endzone on the ground for Idaho State with 6 rushing touchdowns.

“Their number seven comes in and he runs the ball really effectively,” Sac State head coach Andy Thompson said of Hays. “Some of the same stuff we’ve been seeing, so we’ve got to get it corrected.”

On top of the two quarterbacks, the Bengals also have two of the top receivers in the conference in seniors Christian Fredericksen and Jeff Weimer.

Fredericksen is second in average yards and receptions per game; Weimer’s second in receptions and third in total yards.

“A lot of quick game, a lot of in-breaking routes,” senior defensive back Davion Ross said about the Bengals’ pass scheme. “A lot of shots because they have two good deep-threat guys. It’s going to be a pretty good passing game.”

The Hornets have been banged up all season, giving their depth chart an opportunity on the field.

According to Sac State Athletics, “through the first seven games of the season, Sacramento State has played 85 players with only 40 seeing action in all seven games.”

Ross was injured the previous two seasons, but returned this season and recorded 10 of his 18 tackles during the Homecoming game.

“I wanted to show the coaches that I can still play after not playing for two seasons,” Ross said. “I never lost faith and I just kept the mindset that everything happens for a reason. My grandma told me it gets worse before it gets better. So I accepted the challenge and understand that something good is coming out of this.”

Flying High in the Big Sky

Sac State had a player recognized on every side of the ball for their performance against Weber State.

“It’s good to see guys’ hard work pay off and all three of those guys make good plays at critical times,” Thompson said. “It’s part of the fun of college football, is those guys getting a chance to get recognized, but more than anything, it’s more about our team and trying to go 1-0 and get some improvement in all areas.”

Junior cornerback Zelmar Vedder won Co-Defensive Big Sky Player of the Week for his one-handed interception in the endzone and quarterback-forced fumble that was recovered by the Hornets.

Vedder marks the third Hornet to don the award this season, following senior linebacker Will Leota and sophomore cornerback Elias Mullican.

Senior kicker Zach Schreiner was awarded Special Teams Big Sky Player of the Week after his game-winning kick in double overtime as well as totaling 15 points through his 3 field goals and 6 extra points.

Conklin received the Stats Perform FCS National Freshman Player of the Week with the best career performance of his young collegiate career. Conklin totaled 357 passing yards and 3 touchdowns while completing 32-47 of his passes in the 51-48 win on homecoming.

Conklin has also been named to the in-season watch list of the Stats Perform 2024 Jerry Rice Award, according to OptaAnalyst.

“Conklin’s a stud,” Gipson said. “He’s just so chill and nonchalant. He just goes out and does what he has to do and I just love him being our quarterback.”

The Hornets will hope the awards keep on coming after their matchup on Saturday against Idaho State at 3 p.m.

Predictions:

Ryan Lorenz, Sports Editor (4-2): Sac State scraped away a win on Homecoming, but they can’t rely on winning another close game against Idaho State. The Bengals have a high-powered offense and will find a way to keep the game close, so the offense needs to minimize their miscues and take advantage of their opportunities or else this could get ugly. If the defense can take away Hays’ running ability and make the Bengals one-dimensional, then they can feast. The most important thing for the Hornets is to play the game on their terms and force the Bengals to play hero ball. Sac State: 38, Idaho State: 35

Adam Camarena, Sports Editor (3-3): The Hornets’ offense exploded in last week’s 51-48 double-overtime win, yet they continued to show inconsistency late in the game. They had a 41-24 lead going into the fourth quarter, but proceeded to stall out offensively and the defense was gashed on the ground yet again. Sac State’s season continues to be on the line this week in a matchup they should realistically win, but it’s still unknown which version of this team we’ll get quarter by quarter. I think the offense has just enough to cling to another win and return home 4-4. Sac State: 34, Idaho State: 30

Jack Freeman, Editor-in-Chief (4-2): Sac State has been a tale of two halves this season. In the first, they look like heavy weights, while in the second, they can barely function. If the Hornets want to compete for a playoff spot, they’ll have to string together a complete game. Last week showed me this team still has some magic left over from last season, so I think they carry that into a stomping of the Bengals on the road.

Sac State: 34, Idaho State: 21