Have an astro-nomical day at Sac State’s planetarium with these shows
Have an astro-nomical day at Sac State’s planetarium with these shows

Attendees saw images of space bodies throughout the shows with trivia facts in between
Byline photo of Alyssa Earnest
Alyssa Earnest, StafferOctober 31, 2024
Alyssa Earnest
The planetarium connects to and can be accessed by the Ernest E. Tschannen science complex Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. Planetarium shows cover different topics such as black holes, the birth of stars and how the sky looked during the first Christmas.

The planetarium at Sacramento State’s science complex holds more than just science classes; it hosts a variety of weekend shows open to the general public, with an assortment of astronomical and musical themes.

The Sac State planetarium holds shows on a weekly or bi-weekly basis that cover topics like space exploration, black holes and even light shows backed by classic rock bands.

The planetarium held three shows on Saturday, Oct. 26, a James Webb Space Telescope show, featuring images from the telescope’s second year in orbit, along with two light shows set to music by Pink Floyd and Queen.

Freshman biological sciences major Laurey Hoefer said they had a soft spot for the Pink Floyd show.

“I’ve always loved the album,” Hoefer said. “It was one of the first rock albums I listened to, so it’s always had a place in my heart.”

The Pink Floyd show featured songs from “The Dark Side of the Moon” with accompanying digitally generated visuals, such as different shots of Saturn and the inside of a space station, that matched the lyrics and beat.

Senior business analytics major Aaron Kennedy said that the Pink Floyd show drew him in.

“I walked by the planetarium one day, and I wanted to go in here, and I saw that they were playing ‘The Dark Side of the Moon,’” Kennedy said. “It was listed as the upcoming events I saw and I wanted to check it out.”

A large clock graphic containing the months of a year and the planets of the solar system is displayed while Pink Floyd’s song “Time” plays Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Each song during the show had a different theme, coordinating with the song’s message. (Alyssa Earnest)

Junior computer engineering major Maxim Diab said he liked the visuals of the song “Time” most of all.

“I liked the clock mechanism going around,” Diab said. “I thought it was cool to have it zoomed in and showed what was actually going on.”

Earlier in the day, attendees were able to see a show featuring images from the James Webb Space Telescope.

The show featured images from the second anniversary of the telescope, such as the “Penguin and the Egg” and the “Pillars of Creation.”

Infrared lighting shows “The Pillars of Creation” gas clouds Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Planetarium Coordinator Kyle Watters showed a video comparing the Pillars of Creation through infrared and visible light. (Alyssa Earnest)

Throughout the show, planetarium coordinator and host Kyle Watters gave context about the various images he showed.

“Many stars are born out of the same mother cloud of gas, like a litter of puppies or kittens,” Watters said during the show. “Prior to the James Webb Space Telescope, we weren’t able to see into a star nursery.”

During the Queen show, the visuals were comparable to a traditional laser light show one might see at a concert.

Graphics included psychedelic depictions of hands clapping to the beat of “We Will Rock You,” images of people in love for “Somebody to Love” and the band’s iconic image of Freddie Mercury with his hands crossed in front of him.

Infrared lighting shows “The Pillars of Creation” gas clouds Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Planetarium Coordinator Kyle Watters showed a video comparing the Pillars of Creation through infrared and visible light. (Alyssa Earnest)

Planetarium student host Jason Johnson said he enjoys the shows as planned but allows the audience to choose an extra topic at the end to get the full experience.

“I enjoy Queen music a lot, so I’m happy that we added it,” Johnson said. “It is only 38 minutes, though, so I always have some extra content, so they feel like they got their full hour’s worth.”

Watters said after the show that Sac State students can attend the educational shows at no cost by going online to the Hornet ticket office. Additionally, the astronomy club hosts free shows in the planetarium on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m.

About the Contributor
Alyssa Earnest
Alyssa Earnest, A&E Staffer
(she/her) Alyssa Earnest is a foruth-year journalism major hoping to work as a music journalist in the future. Outside of school and work, she likes listening to music, play simulation video games like Animal Crossing and trying different coffee shops around Sacramento.
