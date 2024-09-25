Friends and family pay tribute to freshman Kaylee Xiong

Born April 19, 2006, Sacramento State freshman Kaylee Xiong graduated from Valley High School this spring as a member of the class of 2024. During her third week as a student at Sac State, she was killed in an accident while riding a scooter in South Sacramento on Sept. 4, 2024.

Valley High School’s Activity Director, Katie Fraser Pierce, knew Xiong during her senior year as part of the Associated Student Body.

“You can give her a piece of paper, now you have this beautiful flower,” Pierce said. ”I can honestly say that she was the kindest person I have ever met.”

At Sac State, Xiong declared a major in graphic design. Her mother, Neng Yang, said Xiong hoped her college experience would help her find her life passion.

Xiong spent her free time crafting and selling intricate satin rose bouquets, according to her mother.

Xiong’s brother, Nicholas Xiong, is a second-year student majoring in graphic design at Sac State. Xiong aimed to declared the same major as her elder brother.

“I may have not been the strongest person to protect you, but I always love you,” Nicholas Xiong said. “You’ve done good work for the Lord. Thank you for being my little sister.”

Xiong had a close relationship with her stepfather, Johnny Vang. Her mother said Xiong only knew him as “Dad.”

“You have finished your race. I truly believe that the Lord has welcomed you with open arms and told you ‘well done’,” Vang said about Xiong.

Yang also said how much Xiong loved her baby sister, Harperlynn Vang. Yang said her daughter was known for her kindness, quirkiness and the love she had for others through her faith.

“She’s witty, funny, and a little weird and dresses horribly but likes to look cute when she’s feeling it,” Yang said.

Xiong is survived by her stepfather Johnny Vang, mother Neng Yang, brother Nicholas H. Xiong, sister Harperlynn Vang and a host of other family members. She is also mourned by friends and family at Hmong Baptist Fellowship Church, who remember her as devoted to her faith.

Kaylee’s memorial service will be on

September 28, 2024 @ 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

3880 E. Fremont St. Stockton, CA 95215