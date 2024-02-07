UNiQUE presents a groovin’ silent disco

Sacramento State students danced, sang and dougied on the dancefloor at the silent disco event presented by UNiQUE in the University Union Ballroom on Thursday night.

This free event was offered to all Sac State students as a way to have fun, destress and provide a custom listening experience, by using headphones with three different DJ stations.

Second-year political science major Andrea Rodriguez attended the disco with their friends, ready to spend the night listening to music.

“I like electronic music,” Rodriguez said. “So I think it’s cute to do something where you’re around people, but it’s not that high intensity.”

Students were welcomed by a DJ booth hosted by local KSSU Radio members.

When people wanted a break from the headphones, a separate space with a variety of fun activities provided by Sac State’s Associated Students, Incorporation was found. Students who were feeling crafty could engage in rock painting or making friendship bracelets and for students who wanted a cute group photo opportunity, an illuminated inflatable selfie dome was provided.

Popcorn and water were also available for a quick snack or cool down before heading back on the dance floor.

With two different sessions throughout the night and a blinding array of glow sticks, a growing number of students grooved while throwing balloons and forming conga lines and dance circles that often starred a dancing popcorn mascot.

The three different music stations created a fun multi-dimensional chaos on the dance floor, with students frequently switching stations based on the crowd majority. Each station featured a designated color, the green station highlighted mainly R&B, rap and Latin music, while the red and blue station presented remixes of techno and pop.

Second-year political science journalism major and blue station fan Molly Mellon, was filled with anticipation when re-entering the disco for the second session.

“There’s three different channels and you switch between all three of them for different music,” Mellon said.

The competition between the DJs to earn the most listeners was prevalent throughout the crowd, with many students championing particular stations, especially the green station.

Some fan favorite songs were “HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar, “Teach Me How to Dougie” by Cali Swag District, “Gangnam Style” by PSY and “Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee. Students were seen along with their lively dancing and singing, having their hands up in the air.

The vice chair of the board of directors for Union Well Incorporated and fifth year history major, Drew Harris, was seen from any angle of the dancefloor, singing along to any song he recognized, particularly if played by the green station.

“It’s been a couple years since I’ve done one,” Harris said. “It’s exciting that we’ve got one going on and we got a selection of DJs to choose from.”

Students expressed their enthusiasm through cheering and dancing when their favorite songs started playing on a station, encouraging others to join in creating an atmosphere of inclusion and autonomy unique to the silent disco setting.

“I’m liking the fact that I can choose my music,” Mellon said. “If I need a break I can just take the headphones off, and if we want to talk to each other, we can.”

Since returning to campus from COVID-19 in 2021, UNiQUE’s silent disco has been a staple event nearly every semester. UNiQUE and their advisor Ajamu Lamumba, take great pride in providing memorable experiences for all Sac State students.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Lamumba said. “We try to create college memories.”