Ring in the Lunar New Year with these can’t-miss events

Many Asian cultures will begin their 15-day celebration of the Lunar New Year on Saturday, marking a time of renewal and tradition for those following the lunar calendar.

People of Asian heritage celebrate Lunar New Year through various traditions specific to their background, though some do overlap.

One of the most widely recognized Lunar New Year traditions is exchanging “red envelopes,” or lai see in Cantonese. Lai see are distributed by elder family members to younger ones to wish them prosperity. Other traditions include performing lion or dragon dances and lighting fireworks. It is also common to eat specific foods; for instance, it is tradition in China to eat longevity noodles to bring oneself a long life, as the name suggests.

For students who wish to engage in the festivities both on and off campus, here are four Lunar New Year events to ring in the Year of the Dragon.



Dash into the Year of the Dragon by attending the Lunar New Year Unity Run with Wild Runners, an inclusive running community in Fair Oaks on Saturday at 8 a.m.

Wild Runners founder Gian Antonio established his organization with the aim of fostering diversity and equity in the running, walking and hiking community. He frequently holds events for underrepresented populations.

“One of our Unity Run group members recommended celebrating Lunar New Year to further expand our inclusivity mission to the Asian running community,” Antonio said.

People of any ability, age, gender or background are welcome to run anywhere from three to 10 miles.

After the run, there will be a mini celebration with dumplings, various snacks from different backgrounds and red envelopes.

To attend the Lunar New Year Unity Run, register here.



On Saturday and Sunday, the Nor Cal Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce is hosting its weekend-long Lunar New Year Festival.

The event will take place at the Elk Grove Park Pavilion and features a parade with traditional music, food and performances by singers from the series “Paris by Night,” Trinh Lam and Lam Anh.

The Mrs. Vietnam Sacramento Pageant will also be taking place during the weekend celebration.

Admission is free and parking is $5 per vehicle.



Scholar and writer Anthony Ocampo will be speaking at the Green & Gold Speaker Series at Sacramento State in the University Union Ballroom on Monday from 12-2 p.m.

Ocampo focuses on issues of immigration, race and ethnicity, and gender and sexuality. He is also the author of “Brown and Gay in LA: The Lives of Immigrant Sons.”

“[The Green & Gold Speaker Series] is an amazing opportunity to experience a variety of stories that will showcase the nuances, distinctions and beauty of the diaspora of our APIDA communities,” Vice President of the Division of Inclusive Excellence Mia Settles-Tidwell said.



Join the Chinese New Year Culture Association for the Year of the Dragon Celebration on Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Luther Burbank High School.

The event will feature a show with kung fu demonstrations, traditional Chinese dances and other performances. Cultural displays, cuisine and children’s games will also be available for attendees.

This Sacramento tradition “offers a unique and joyful opportunity for communities to unite and celebrate diversity and harmony,” according to a statement from CNYCA.

Adult admission is $10 and admission for children under 12 is $3. Parking is free

Whether you’re looking for an elaborate festival or a fun activity, these local events offer a variety of ways to celebrate Lunar New Year and engage in the richness of Asian cultures.