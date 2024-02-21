Must read books for Black History Month

Finding a book to read can be hard, but to relieve that stress here is a list of five Black authors and their novels, to add to your list, with genres such as thriller, romance and fiction there is something for everyone to enjoy.





“My Sister, The Serial Killer” by Oyinkan Braithwaite

For those who love the thriller and crime genre, this story will be the one for you. A fictional story written by Oyinkan Braithwaite titled “My Sister, The Serial Killer” is based in Nigeria about two sisters with a strange relationship to murder. Ayoola, the youngest, who has so far murdered three of her lovers, has always begged her older sister Korede to help clean up her mess.

Though the saying family comes first to Korede’s mind all the time due to her love for her sister, it isn’t until Ayoola starts dating someone at Korede’s workplace, that she worries about her colleague’s fate.

Will he end up as just another victim like the rest of Ayoola’s lovers or will Korede save him and turn her sister in?

This book has a 3.67 rating on Goodreads, a website where bookworms can express their love or hate for a book by rating it on a scale of one to five and leaving a comment.

To know what happens next, you’ll have to read “My Sister, The Serial Killer”.

“The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas

Similar to Spiderman, “The Hate U Give” written by Angie Thomas, is about a girl named Starr Carter who feels like she is in two places at once, living in her poor neighborhood and attending her upper-class private school.

After paying witness to the killing of her best friend Khalil, who was shot fatally by a police officer, a string of protests follow that demand justice for Khalil. The police want to silence Starr as her testimony has the power to hold the officer accountable for his actions.

Only Starr knows what really happened that night and as a fear of backlash haunts over her shoulder, Starr is faced with the brutal choice of sharing the truth or staying silent.

“The Hate U Give,” deals with social justice issues and is a banned book in states, like Georgia, due to its anti-police views and racism.

Though this book is banned in several states, you can find this book online.

This book has a 4.48 rating on Goodreads and will have readers gripping their seats with every page.

“Black Buck” by Mateo Askaripour

“Black Buck” written by Mateo Askaripour, follows the ups and downs of 22-year-old Darren, a Starbucks worker who enjoyed his simple life, until he ran into Rhett Daniels, the CEO of Sumwun. After a conversation or two Rhett offers Darren an invitation to join the sales team, making Darren the only Black person in the company.

Darren then takes on the nickname and facade of Buck, a degrading term for Black men given by white men who are often looked down upon. In an effort to find his place in and outside of the company he leaves his friends and family in the shadows of his past.

“Black Buck” explores the prevalent and present tribulations of people of color working in white dominated workplaces. Darren overcomes this by creating his own narrative despite being the only Black person in the company.

This book due to its vast popularity has a 3.72 rating on Goodreads.





“While We Were Dating” by Jasmine Guillory

Jasmine Guillory’s,“While We Were Dating” is the perfect romance novel for the month of February due to its star-crossed lover trope and romance genre.

“While We Were Dating” was nominated in 2021 as the Best Romance Novel and although did not win the title, is far deserving of its praise.

Movie star Anna Gardiner meets Ben Stephens during an ad campaign and due to Anna’s family emergency causing a late-night road trip to Palm Springs, the two grow an unfathomable connection of flirtatious banter and small conversations. Their connection leads Ben and Anna to agree to fake a relationship for publicity.

The two soon realize, though the thin line between pretend and reality, as they fall in-love and create a starstruck Hollywood love.

Will Ben and Anna confess their feelings for each other and have their Romeo and Juliet love story?

This love storybook has a 3.74 rating on Goodreads and is full of heartwarming moments readers will have to enjoy.

To know if Ben and Anna live happily ever you should check out “While We Were Dating”.

“Dork Diaries” by Rachel Renee Russell



Sometimes books have too many words, so let’s take a step back and get nostalgic with cartoon style sketches and a unique diary format in “Dork Diaries,” by Rachel Renee Russell.

This book series follows the daily life of 14-year-old Nikki Maxwell, through her middle-school adversities and hardships, with school bully MacKenzie Hollister, handsome crush Brandon Roberts and spontaneous adventures with best friends Chole and Zoe.

This book has a 4.5 rating on Goodreads and will satisfy readers of all ages.



This easy to read book is perfect if your New Year’s resolution was to start reading.

Feeling inspired to read but a trip to your local store is out of reach? Not to worry because all these books except “Dork Diaries” are available for purchase at the Sacramento State Bookstore.

With some new books to add to your shelf virtually or physically, don’t forget to rate and review these books on Goodreads.