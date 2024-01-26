STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Grooblen stokes musical curiosities and lyrical intrigue

San Francisco’s Grooblen fills the room with sounds of cabaret, psychedelic rock and punk in the latest episode of Stinger Sound Sessions.

RELATED: STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Pregnant delivers song babies to the newsroom

Ellie Stokes (guitar/keys/vocals), Sean Aaron (drums), Alejandro Lara-Agraz (bass), Spencer Lay (guitar) and Eva Gogas (backing vocals) dive deep into a genre-bending-and-melding set of tunes sure to please even the most eclectic of tastes.

Get a sneak peak of unreleased songs “Egg Freeze” and “Reversed Sky” after enjoying some of the bands’ staples like the punk-infused “Gastropod” or the lush keys of “Escher Girl” and “Twiggy Molts.”

Fans can follow Grooblen on Instagram at @ellieisgrooblen or on YouTube here. Be sure to check in for upcoming shows and new releases.

Videography: Cristian Gonzalez, Jacob Garcia Rodriguez, Hugo Quintanilla and Jonathan Guzman

Audio Engineering: Cristian Gonzalez