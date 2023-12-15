STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Pregnant delivers song babies to the newsroom

Pregnant, a 17-year-long experimental musical project led by Daniel Trudeau, performed an eclectic synth and sample-driven set in The State Hornet’s newsroom.

RELATED: STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Rainbow City Park brings alt-rock-indie vibes to the newsroom

Daniel Trudeau (vocals/guitar/synths), Ben Lewis (bass) and Daniel Ramirez (drums) brought us prog-pop songwriting mixed with Claypool-esque vocals, twangy guitars and a hypnotic rhythm section.

Pregnant embarked on a journey through many genres. Let the sound of rain envelop you along with the soothing sonic landscapes of “Big Red Nose” or sweat it out with the dynamic grooves of “Steam Room.”

Fans can find Pregnant’s music on Spotify, Bandcamp and Apple Music. Be sure to follow them on Instagram at @danielispregnant to stay updated on new releases and upcoming shows.



Videography/Audio Engineering: Cristian Gonzalez