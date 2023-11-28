STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Rainbow City Park brings alt-rock-indie vibes to the newsroom

Sacramento-based alt-rock-pop band Rainbow City Park joined us in the newsroom for the newest episode of Stinger Sound Sessions.

Dani Judith (vocals/guitar), Chris O’Keefe (guitar), Dwight Struthers (bass), Ryan Williams (drums) and Nick Nassab (guitar/backing vocals) bring a mix of 90s-inspired alt-rock and Swift-esque songwriting.

Enjoy the indie bedroom vibes of “Valentines Day 1999” or the time-bending and nostalgia-inducing textures of “Broken Record.” Also, get a first peek at “Overgrown,” a new unreleased single.

