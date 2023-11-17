Guerillas Of Sacramento Ep #2 : Effects Make Gross Special With Dan Acosta

A movie is a dream come to life with the help of many. Make-up and special effects are often integral to executing that dream. Professional Make-up artist Dan Acosta joins podcast staffer Trevor Harris to talk about his process, why horror inspires him and why he loves to make your stomach churn.

RELATED: Hornet Horrors: ‘The Strangers’



Acosta also discusses his journey and what got him excited about make-up. There are many facets to filmmaking, this podcast explores how collaboration is paramount to making a vision come to life.