Students for Justice in Palestine hold a walk out

Editor’s Note: The State Hornet decided to withhold the last names of our sources to minimize harm and protect their privacy.



Sacramento State students walked out of their classes in support of Palestine after the ongoing bombings in Gaza on Wednesday.

The walkout was hosted by Students for Justice in Palestine. Students gathered into the Library Quad, where presenters spoke out on how their families and peers were affected by the attacks occurring in Gaza. The walkout was an event held across North America, according to the SJP.

“SJP across North America have come together and decided that today is the day that we want to mobilize,” Fourth-year political science major Farah said. “We will not back down from the war crimes committed in Gaza and we will not stop speaking up against the military occupation of all of Palestine.”

Students were heard yelling phrases such as “one solution, resolution” and “Israel, Israel, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.” The goal of the walk, according to the SJP, was to continue bringing awareness to the attacks committed in Gaza.

“Palestinians are human too, and we feel that the world has absolutely gotten desensitized,” Farah said. “But these are mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, grandparents, just as you all have.”

During the protest, speakers referenced an Instagram story posted by McDonald’s Israel where the branch of the corporation stated they were giving free meals to the Israel Defence Force. SJP pushed for students to boycott the food chain, alongside several other brands.

Farah said she was unhappy with how the media was covering the attacks in Palestine, and said they should be prioritizing stories relating to events in Gaza.

“We’re tired of fake pro-progressiveness.” Farah said.

Despite not being Palestinian, third-year child development major Mashale stood in solidarity with her Palestinian friends and peers.

“You can have peace and have injustice. But we don’t want peace.” Mashale said. “We wan’t liberation.”





First-year political science and government major Maria said she agrees awareness is key. Even though she has not been personally affected by the events in Gaza, she still stands in solidarity with those who have suffered.

“There’s children dying, there’s families dying, there’s mothers dying and that’s not okay,” Maria said. “Even though I may not be from the culture, I believe that I still have the possibility to get my voice or their voices to be heard.”

Farah said she’s worked with local Sacramento civil rights organizations to spread similar messages as the ones she spreads on campus. Currently, she said she’s working with SJP to host many more events both on and off campus in order to achieve this goal.

“We see Palestine free,” Farah said.